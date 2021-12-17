Six Copies Of 1963's X-Men #1 Go Under The Hammer Today

Six copies of X-Men #1 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby are going under the hammer at ComicConnect today, all CGC graded, in a variety of grades. There's an X-Men #1 for every price pocket… let's check them all out. The first appearances of Professor X, Magneto, Cyclops, Beast, Angel, Iceman, and Jean Grey…

This first copy has a CGC grade of 9.0 and is currently had 18 bids driving the price up to $172,000.

A copy with a CGC grade of 4.5 has had 23 bids taking the price over $10,000.

While a copy with a CGC grade of 4.0 has had 19 bids, with a current price of $9,300.

A copy with a CBCS grade of 4.0 has had 13 bids at $7,600 right now.

A copy with a CGC grade of 1.0 has had 8 bids, with a price of $4,600.

And a copy without a cover? And a NG CGC grade? A mere $700 with the most bids of all, 25 right now. Some people just really, really want a copy of X-Men #1…

The X-Men were created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1963; a superhero team made up of people without origin moments for their powers, rather they were mutants, and opening a new door into the Marvel Universe. Initially not that popular, the book went into reprint a few years in, before being relaunched in the seventies, with a bunch of new international characters requested by the sales division to appeal to international audiences. Again, sales failed to take off until a number of years in, as critical acclaim of Chris Claremont and John Byrne's run hit; sales eventually began to reflect this. X-Men rose as a franchise at Marvel Comics, spinning off into several titles. Wolverine became a genuine comics star and launched toys, animated TV shows, movies, and live-action TV shows. With the X-Men set to be announced for the Marvel Cinematic Universe now that Disney has bought Fox. This is why there is so much interest, again, in where it all began…