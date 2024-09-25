Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Skottie Young

Skottie Young's Covers For Absolute Batman, Superman And Wonder Woman

Skottie Young has released his own exclusive variant covers for the first issues of Absolute Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman

Article Summary Skottie Young unveils exclusive variant covers for Absolute Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman.

These covers are exclusive to SkottieYoung.com, but not available for purchase just yet.

Young's newsletter details his excitement and process for revealing the covers to fans.

DC Comics lowers minimum order for retailer-exclusive covers, leading to a resurgence in Absolute covers.

Skottie Young has released his own exclusive variant covers for the first issues of Absolute Superman, Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman, published from next month. The variant covers will be available exclusively from Skottieyoung.com, but don't expect them to be up there quite yet… and please don't bother him and his family about them yet. Skottie Young writes in his newsletter…

"I've been dying to show these to you all but we were so busy with things around here at Stupid Fresh Mess that we needed to hold off until it calmed down a little. I knew if I starting showing them off Megan and John were going to start getting their inbox flooded with questions and requests and all the other things that come along when you all get excited. So I've been waiting. And waiting. And waiting." "I can't wait anymore. Megan's probably in her office right now wishing I was procrastinating on this newsletter and NOT sending it out until all the details are ready. Too bad! I'm crushing it at my J O B today and I'm gonna show you all some covers! Just do me a favor, hold off on emailing about the when/what/where/how much/etc so I don't get in more trouble than I'm probably already in. Boss Lady MH will have all the details for you very soon."

Bleeding Cool previously reported that, of late, there has been a lull in Marvel and DC Comics issuing retailer-exclusive covers. There are a handful, just not as many as they used to be. But it seems that for Absolute and DC All-In, DC Comics has dropped the minimum from 3000 copies to 1000 copies and has seen a massive resurgence of retailers and events signing up for the deal. And now the Absolute Batman covers are dropping. Absolute Batman is to get exclusive Retailer Variants by a bunch of folks, exclusive for certain stores, conventions or creator studios. There were a whole bunch of other ones that dropped the other day as well, from Sean Murphy to Frank Miller…

