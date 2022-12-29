Snapchat Vs Marvel Comics Over Marvel Snap Trademark

Marvel Snap is a digital collectible card game licensed from Marvel, developed by Second Dinner, and published by Nuverse for PC, Android and iOS. Released this October, and named after the MCU event in which Thanos wiped out half the life in the universe, the game sees players, each with a deck of a dozen cards, each card depicting a Marvel character with cost, power level, and special abilities, to play against each other. But it seems that Marvel's attempts to trademark "Marvel Snap" for card games may be challenged by the company Snap, Inc.

Snap Inc. is an American camera and social media company, founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel, Bobby Murphy, and Reggie Brown, behind well known social media network Snapchat, as well as Spectacles, and Bitmoji. The company was originally called Snapchat but was rebranded Snap Inc in 2016.

Marvel sought a trademark for Marvel Snap to cover "Downloadable comics; downloadable computer games software; downloadable electronic game software for handheld electronic devices; downloadable video game software; multimedia software recorded on CD-ROM featuring software that enables users to play an online interactive multimedia computer game; multimedia software recorded on DVD featuring software that enables users to play an online interactive multimedia computer game; downloadable computer game software via a global computer network and wireless devices" but Snapchat have instructed John M Kim of legal firm IPA in San Diego, California to file a request to extend their time to oppose such a trademark with the US government, something that usually passes. Tina Pompey of the Walt Disney Company who made the original filing has yet to reply. Expect something in January of 2023, I would expect.

Marvel Comics is, of course, itself on Snapchat. Hope that won't be awkward…. and if it is, it will delete itself after a few minutes.