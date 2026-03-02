Posted in: Comics | Tagged: amp, kill switch, scout comics, Sophia Banks

Sophia Banks (Finally) Launches Kill Switch From AMP In May 2026

Sophia Banks (finally) launches her comic book series Kill Switch, now from AMP in May 2026... not Scout Comics

Article Summary Sophia Banks launches Kill Switch comic series with AMP Comics in May 2026 after publisher changes.

Kill Switch is a sci-fi thriller set in 2067 Los Angeles where consciousness can be transferred between people.

The story follows Atlas, a corporate thief, who wakes up in the body of a comatose cop in a world of body hijacking.

Originally slated for Scout Comics, Kill Switch faced legal hurdles before landing at AMP Comics for release.

Sophia Banks is an Australian filmmaker and director based in Los Angeles who specialises in action and sci-fi films. She transitioned into filmmaking, moving from festival shorts to directing the film Black Sight and co-founding Getaway Entertainment. And now she is co-creating a new comic book series from AMP Comics, called KillSwitch, with Don Handfield and Gabriel Ibarra. Originally planned to be published by Scout Comics, with an ashcan distributed at New York Comic Con in 2022, it then got another ashcan from Thunder Comics, part of AMP, at last year's NYCC, renamed Kill/Switch. And now solicited in AMP's May 2026 solicits and solicitations for release.

And here is the new solicitation.

KILLSWITCH #1 (OF 4) CVR A ERWIN J ARROZA

(W) Sophia Banks, Don Handfield (A) Gabriel Ibarra (CA) Erwin J Arroza

In 2067 Los Angeles, consciousness is currency. When corporate thief Atlas jumps off a skyscraper to escape authorities, he doesn't die—he wakes up in the body of Kate Sloan, a comatose cop. In a world where neurolink chips allow the dead to hijack the living, Atlas works with his handler Smitty to steal crypto codes from corrupt Elysium executives. But when he's ready to jump to his next body, he discovers Sloan has a daughter—and she knows he's not her mother. The explosive new sci/fi thriller where nobody is who they seem!

$4.99 5/20/2026

In 2022, it was solicited by Scout Comics like this for New York Comic Con ashcan, until that company came to an abrupt halt, and it went to the courts.

(W) Don Handfield, Sophia Banks (A) Gabo Ibarra (CA) Chin Fong

The seven-issue Kill switch is a sci-fi thriller set in a not too distant Los Angeles where It's 2067 and the elite have the ability to body jump – implant their consciousness into the physical forms of humans containing neural implants (99.9% of the population) – while their 'real body' is safe in a vault. The catch is, to exit theirhost safely with their memories intact, they have to kill the body they hacked into before they jump out. When a rogue criminal on the run with a priceless secret jumps into the body of a comatose freedom fighter, he finds himself falling in love with his new host and can't bring himself to sacrifice her life for his own personal gain. Can he find a happily ever after in a future where such a thing doesn't exist?

And then from the 2025 New York Comic Con, solicited like this:

NYCC Exclusive, created by film director Sophia Banks (Black Site) | 2067 AD. 'Body hackers' have the ability to body jump – implant their consciousness into the physical forms of humans containing neural implants (99.9% of the population) – while their 'real body' is safe in a vault. The catch is, to exit their host safely with their memories intact, they have to kill the body they hacked before they jump out. When a rogue criminal on the run with a priceless secret jumps into the body of a comatose freedom fighter, he finds himself falling in love with her and can't bring himself to sacrifice her for his own personal gain. Can he find a happily ever after in a future where such a thing doesn't exist?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!