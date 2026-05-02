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The Celebrity Traitors Season 2: Michael Sheen, Bella Ramsey & More!

Returning with host Claudia Winkleman later this year, The Celebrity Traitors Season 2 lineup includes Michael Sheen, Bella Ramsey, and more.

With the hit reality competition set to return to BBC One and iPlayer later this year, the RTS and BAFTA Craft Award-winning The Celebrity Traitors rolled out the all-star lineup for the second season. Stemming from Studio Lambert Scotland, the celebrity edition sees twenty-one famous faces head to The Traitors castle, ready to play the ultimate game of deception and betrayal in the hope of winning a cash prize of up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice. With host Claudia Winkleman overseeing all of the treachery, viewers can expect to see Michael Sheen (Good Omens 3), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Myha'la (Industry), singer/songwriter James Blunt, and many more.

Here's a look at who will be heading to the Scottish Highlands for the second season, followed by the announcement teaser that was released earlier today:

Amol Rajan – Journalist and Broadcaster

– Journalist and Broadcaster Bella Ramsey – Actor

– Actor James Acaster – Comedian and Podcaster

– Comedian and Podcaster James Blunt – Singer/Songwriter

– Singer/Songwriter Jerry Hall – Model and Actress

– Model and Actress Joanne McNally – Comedian

– Comedian Joe Lycett – Comedian

– Comedian Julie Hesmondhalgh – Actor

– Actor King Kenny – Content Creator

– Content Creator Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Singer/Songwriter

– Singer/Songwriter Maya Jama – Broadcaster and Entrepreneur

– Broadcaster and Entrepreneur Michael Sheen – Actor and Presenter

– Actor and Presenter Miranda Hart – Actor and Author

– Actor and Author Myha'la – Actor

– Actor Professor Hannah Fry – Broadcaster and Mathematician

– Broadcaster and Mathematician Richard E. Grant – Actor and Author

– Actor and Author Rob Beckett – Comedian

– Comedian Romesh Ranganathan – Comedian

– Comedian Ross Kemp – Actor and Presenter

– Actor and Presenter Sebastian Croft – Musician and Actor

– Musician and Actor Sharon Rooney – Actor

The Celebrity Traitors Season 2 will be produced by Studio Lambert Scotland for BBC One and BBC iPlayer and has been commissioned by Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment Commissioning for the BBC. The Executive Producers for Studio Lambert Scotland are Mike Cotton, Sarah Fay, Lewis Thurlow, and Katy Fox, with Production Executives Lynette Woods-Reynolds, Gemma Scholes, and Faye Donaldson. The Commissioning Editors for the BBC are Neil McCallum and Michael Jochnowitz. The Traitors (Dutch title: De Verraders) was created and developed by IDTV in cooperation with RTL Creative Unit. All3Media International is a global partner for The Traitors and handles format and tape sales worldwide. Studio Lambert is part of All3Media.

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