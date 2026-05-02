Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, mortal kombat

Mortal Kombat's Jade Enters the Arena with New Iron Studios Statue

Iron Studios has just unveiled their latest 1/10 Art Scale statues, including the debut of Jade from the hit Mortal Kombat series

Article Summary Iron Studios expands its Mortal Kombat 1/10 Art Scale line with Jade, the fan-favorite fighter and Kitana ally.

Mortal Kombat’s Jade statue stands 8.5 inches tall, featuring her signature green look, bo staff, and themed base.

Jade first appeared as a hidden Mortal Kombat fighter before becoming a staple character known for speed and precision.

The new Mortal Kombat Jade statue is priced at $185, with pre-orders live now ahead of its June 2027 release.

The Mortal Kombat series is one of the more iconic fighting game franchises ever created. Developed by Midway Games and later continued by NetherRealm Studios, the games are known for their fast-paced one-on-one fights. The game features a diverse selection of characters and an evolving storyline that pits realms, ancient tournaments, and powerful beings such as Shao Kahn against each other. Over the years, the franchise has expanded into a series of live-action films, with Mortal Kombat 2 set to arrive on the big screen very soon. Iron Studio has been slowly building up its own Mortal Kombat 1/10 Art Scale collection, and a new fighter has arrived.

Jade is a fan-favorite character who was first introduced as a hidden fighter before staying around in later games. She is a close friend and bodyguard to Kitana, who wields a bo staff, wears a green ninja outfit, and relies on speed to take on her enemies. Iron Studios now brings her deadly beauty to life with a new 8.5" tall statue with a themed diorama base. Her skin-tight green outfit, captured with a weapon in hand, is already up for pre-order. Fans can snag this new Iron Studios 1/10 Mortal Kombat Jade for $185 with a June 2027 release date.

Iron Studios 1/10 Art Scale Mortal Kombat Statue: Jade

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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