Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Diego Luna, tangled

Tangled: Diego Luna Has Joined The Cast Of The Live-Action Remake

Andor star Diego Luna has joined the cast of the live-action remake of Tangled. The cast currently includes Teagan Croft, Milo Manheim and Kathryn Hahn.

Article Summary Diego Luna has joined Disney’s live-action Tangled remake in a new original role ahead of production in Spain.

The Tangled remake cast now includes Teagan Croft, Milo Manheim, Kathryn Hahn, and newly added Diego Luna.

Disney’s 2010 Tangled grew into a fan favorite after earning nearly $600 million worldwide during its theatrical run.

The live-action Tangled moved forward after earlier uncertainty, with Michael Gracey directing and filming set to begin soon.

A new cast member for the live-action remake of Tangled has been announced ahead of production starting next month in Spain. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Diego Luna has reportedly joined the cast of the live-action remake. The role he's been cast in was "created specifically for the feature," so he's going to be playing an original character. It's unclear if Luna will be singing, but this isn't the first time that Luna has been cast in a musical. He was recently in Kiss of the Spider Woman, and he also voiced one of the main characters in The Book of Life, two movies that not nearly enough people saw.

The Tangled Reimaging Almost Didn't Happen

The original Tangled was released in 2010, and for a while, some Disney fans had a complicated relationship with the film. It was the first Princess film to deviate from the hand-drawn look that had been the studio's default since its inception. However, the film has become more and more beloved as the years have gone on. The film grossed just under $600 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of $260 million and could be seen as the beginning of Disney's new era.

Once it became apparent that Disney was willing to remake things that had come out in the last few years with Moana, it was clear that Tangled was very much on the table. In December 2024, we learned that director Michael Gracey and Jennifer Kaytin Ronbin were set to write the script. Once things were restarted following Snow White's underperformance, there was the normal slew of reports and rumors about who was casting for what. In January 2026, we learned that Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim had been cast as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. In March 2026, the queer community got a serious win when Kathryn Hahn joined the cast as the villainous Mother Gothel.

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