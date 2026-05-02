Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: toy story 5

Toy Story 5: 6 New High-Quality Images Released

Disney and Pixar have released six new images from Toy Story 5, showing off both old and new characters. The film will be released in theaters on June 19, 2026.

Article Summary Toy Story 5 heads to theaters on June 19, 2026, as Disney and Pixar bring the franchise back for a new summer run.

Pixar is framing Toy Story 5 as a tech-focused adventure, with the toys facing new challenges tied to modern playtime.

Disney screened some footage during CinemaCon last month which was very promising.

Andrew Stanton directs Toy Story 5, which arrives as Pixar builds on strong momentum from its recent 2026 release slate.

Pixar is having one of its best years since the pandemic, full stop, and we can say that already because Hoppers connected with audiences and critics, and it was an original film. That would be enough to say that 2026 was a successful year for one of the studios that got hit the hardest by COVID-19 restrictions. This is a double Pixar release year, and they might have come out the door with the original and experimental film, but they are hitting the summer with Toy Story 5. The last film made a billion dollars, so we knew this one was coming, and it's time to tackle the concept of tech and iPad kids. Pixar is still teasing plot points, and we got to see a decent amount of footage at CinemaCon that looked pretty promising. We have some new images of the entire main cast and of some of the new toys, both friend and not-so-friendly, joining the gang.

Toy Story 5: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

It's Toy meets Tech in Toy Story 5 as fans are introduced to the new character Lilypad, a high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet voiced by Greta Lee (Past Lives, The Morning Show, TRON: Ares) that makes Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs exponentially harder when they go head to head with the all-new threat to playtime.

Tom Hanks returns as the ever-loyal cowboy Woody, Tim Allen reports for duty as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack saddles up again as the rootin'-tootin' cowgirl Jessie, and Tony Hale is back as the voice of the handcrafted toy Forky. It was recently announced that Conan O'Brien will also join the voice cast as the toilet training tech toy Smarty Pants.

Toy Story 5 is directed by Academy Award® winner Andrew Stanton (WALL•E, Finding Nemo, Finding Dory), co-directed by Kenna Harris (Ciao Alberto), and produced by Lindsey Collins (Turning Red, WALL•E, Finding Dory). The animated adventure releases in theaters nationwide on June 19, 2026.

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