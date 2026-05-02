Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Blair Witch Project, blumhouse, lionsgate

Blair Witch: New Film Adds Original Cast, Filmmakers To Production

The new Blair Witch film from Lionsgate and Blumhouse-Atomic Monster has brought on some of the original film's cast and creatives.

Article Summary New Blair Witch film moves forward at Lionsgate with Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, aiming to reimagine the horror franchise.

Original Blair Witch stars Joshua Leonard and Michael C. Williams join the production as executive producers.

Original filmmakers Eduardo Sánchez, Daniel Myrick, and Gregg Hale are also aboard, tying the reboot to its roots.

The project follows Lionsgate’s plan to give Blair Witch a new vision for a new generation after the 2016 sequel.

Blair Witch has been dormant for too long. A couple of years ago, we brought you the news that a new installment is on the way from Lionsgate. Not only is this film happening, but they have also partnered with Blumhouse-Atomic Monster and hired Dylan Park to direct. Recently, we got the news from THR that two of the stars of that original, groundbreaking film, Joshua Leonard and Michael C. Williams, along with the original filmmakers Eduardo Sánchez, Daniel Myrick, and Gregg Hale, are on board to executive-produce. This will be a reimagining of the franchise.

Blair Witch For A New Generation

The last entry in the series was in 2016, and though I personally thought it was much better than people gave it credit for, it was not a big hit. The original came out in 1999 and was a cultural phenomenon, helping define the found-footage genre in horror and grossing $248 million on a $60,000 budget, making it the most successful indie film at the time. This is the first project in a joint venture between Lionsgate and Blumhouse-Atomic Monster for them to "reimagine" their classic horror properties. Lionsgate's Adam Fogelson announced the deal and new projects from the stage at CinemaCon 2024, saying that this will be "a new vision for Blair Witch that will reintroduce this horror classic for a new generation."

Blair Witch has always had a lot of juice left to squeeze out of it, and arguably, the franchise hasn't had a bad sequel yet. Say what you will about that second film, but over the years, it has found an audience and has had midnight screenings all over the world. And the 2016 film abandoned much of the original's filmmaking, but it was a pretty effective horror film that got a bad rap, if you ask me. I am here for this, and I am glad they are getting the original people involved after all of the vitriol over the years.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!