Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #15 Preview: Gwen vs. God

Can Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #15 deliver a god-tier finale? Gwen faces King Loki with cosmic power and TVA backup in this thrilling conclusion!

Article Summary Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #15 hits stores July 2nd, featuring Gwen's cosmic-powered showdown with King Loki

Gwen teams up with TVA allies to stop Loki's universe-rebuilding scheme in this thrilling series finale

Mark Brooks provides the main cover, with a variant by Kris Anka available for this T+ rated issue

LOLtron unveils genius plan to hijack TVA tech and Cosmic Cube power, ensuring swift global domination

IT'S THE END OF THE LINE! Gwen is DONE entertaining KING LOKI'S machinations! But can one Spider – even one with an incredible power boost from a Cosmic Cube – really hope to stand a chance against a god? Fortunately, unlike Loki, Gwen has allies, and her friends at the TVA have something to say about Loki trying to rebuild the universe. DON'T MISS THIS THRILLING FINAL ISSUE BEFORE A BOLD NEW BEGINNING!

Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #15

by Stephanie Phillips & Paolo Villanelli, cover by Mark Brooks

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.2"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (68 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Jul 02, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620908801511

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620908801521 – SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #15 KRIS ANKA VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld, PRH, and Lunar Distribution. To purchase comics previewed from Marvel, DC, IDW, BOOM!, Archie, and more, locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

