Spider-Man Holiday Spectacular #1 Preview: Heroes vs. Holiday Havoc

Spider-Man Holiday Spectacular #1 hits stores Wednesday with Peter Parker crashing every hero's holiday party. Can they survive his festive cheer?

Article Summary Spider-Man Holiday Spectacular #1 swings into stores November 19th, uniting Spidey with Marvel’s top teams.

Peter Parker crashes the holidays of the Fantastic Four, Avengers, X-Men, and more in this festive romp.

Rainbow Rowell leads Marvel’s finest artists to deliver winter chaos, wisecracks, and seasonal superhero mayhem.

HOLIDAY PLANS NO MORE! Peter Parker is all alone for the holidays… Luckily, the Spectacular Spider-Man has some amazing friends he can celebrate with! But can the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, the X-Men, Daredevil and more handle winter with the wisecrackin' Web-Head? Or will the Thing have to send Spidey packing to ensure a silent night? Rainbow Rowell and a bevy of Marvel's finest artists deliver a holiday romp to all the good boys and girls who read magnificent Marvel mags!

Spider-Man Holiday Spectacular #1

by Rainbow Rowell & Luciano Vecchio & Bob Quinn & Nathan Stockman, cover by Luciano Vecchio

HOLIDAY PLANS NO MORE! Peter Parker is all alone for the holidays… Luckily, the Spectacular Spider-Man has some amazing friends he can celebrate with! But can the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, the X-Men, Daredevil and more handle winter with the wisecrackin' Web-Head? Or will the Thing have to send Spidey packing to ensure a silent night? Rainbow Rowell and a bevy of Marvel's finest artists deliver a holiday romp to all the good boys and girls who read magnificent Marvel mags!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Nov 19, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621433400111

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960621433400121 – SPIDER-MAN: HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR #1 KASIA NIE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621433400131 – SPIDER-MAN: HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR #1 EMA LUPACCHINO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621433400141 – SPIDER-MAN: HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR #1 MEGHAN HETRICK VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

