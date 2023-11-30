Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: ,

Spider-Man's Gang War Tops Last Week's Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

Yes, I know, I missed out on the Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List last week; major apologies. But I have compiled last week's below...

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Spider-Man's Gang War erupts in Amazing Spider-Man #38, topping the Bestseller List.
  • Justice League battles Godzilla and King Kong in a series gaining rapid momentum.
  • Hulk's latest issue exceeds sales expectations, outperforming industry predictions.
  • Image Comics' Void Rivals maintains its success streak, now at its sixth issue.

Yes, I know, I missed out on the Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List last week; major apologies. But I have compiled last week's below and will run this week's tomorrow or Saturday. Apologies for the delay. Amazing Spider-Man tops the list launching out Gang War, but, aptly, Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong is a monster… look for some Bleeding Cool gossip about that series tomorrow, as it heads towards a compiled second printing. Hulk is also outperforming expectations and Void Rivals remains incredibly successful six issues in.

Spider-Man's Gang War Tops Last Week's Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

 

No. Title Publisher Writer Artist Price Ratio
1 Amazing Spider-Man #38 Marvel Zeb Wells Ed McGuinness 4.99 100
2 Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong #2 DC Brian Buccellato Christian Duce 4.99 81.3
3 Incredible Hulk #6 Marvel Phillip Kennedy Johnson Nic Klein 3.99 79.9
4 Immortal X-Men #17 Marvel Kieron Gillen Juan Jose Ryp 3.99 76.4
5 Batman Superman Worlds Finest #21 DC Mark Waid Dan Mora 3.99 71.7
6 Uncanny Spider-Man #4 Marvel Si Spurrier Lee Garbett 3.99 69.5
7 Wolverine #39 Marvel Ben Percy Juan Jose Ryp 4.99 69.0
8 Wonder Woman #3 DC Tom King Daniel Sampere 4.99 67.9
9 Void Rivals #6 Image Robert Kirkman Lorenzo De Felici,Matheus Lopes 3.99 65.4
10 Superman #8 DC Joshua Williamson Gleb Melnikov 4.99 63.5

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by over a hundred direct market comic stores from their sales from Tuesday to Friday, what used to be known as the "Wednesday Warriors" are those who can't wait till the weekend to get their week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans, too. The chart is compiled from actual sales data from up to 150 comic book stores provided by ComicHub, which provides POS services for comic book retailers worldwide – mostly North America and the UK. These are typically from what might be called mid-range stores, and we run a bunch of them below. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic of the week the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale. These numbers are based on sales in-store, not orders.

Participating Bestseller List comic book stores

  1. 4 COLOR FANTASIES
  2. A COMIC SHOP
  3. ALTER EGO COMICS
  4. ANYONE COMICS
  5. ARKHAM COMICS & GAMES
  6. ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES
  7. ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES VENTURA
  8. ASH AVENUE COMICS
  9. ATOMIC CITY COMICS
  10. AUSTIN BOOKS & COMICS
  11. AW YEAH COMICS – MUNCIE
  12. BEYOND COMICS – FREDERICK
  13. BEYOND COMICS – GAITHERSBURG
  14. BIG BANG COMICS
  15. BIG BANG TOYS COMICS GAMES
  16. BIG PLANET COMICS
  17. BIG PLANET COMICS OF BETHESDA
  18. BLERDS UNDERGROUND
  19. BLUE ASH UP UP & AWAY!
  20. BRAVE NEW WORLDS – OLD CITY PHILADELPHIA
  21. BRAVE NEW WORLDS – WILLOW GROVE
  22. BRONZE AGE BAT CAVE
  23. BSI COMICS
  24. CAB COMICS
  25. CAPE AND COWL COMICS
  26. CAPTAIN BLUE HEN COMICS
  27. CARLS CACTUS COMICS
  28. CHAMPION COMICS AND COFFEE
  29. CHEVIOT UP UP & AWAY!
  30. CLOBBERIN' COMICS
  31. CLOBBERIN' COMICS – SHEPHERDSVILLE
  32. COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: FORT WORTH
  33. COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: HALTOM CITY
  34. COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: IRVING
  35. COMIC BOOK WORLD FLORENCE
  36. COMIC BOOK WORLD LOUISVILLE
  37. COMIC EMPORIUM
  38. COMIC QUEST
  39. COMIC REALMS
  40. COMICKAZE COMICS
  41. COMICS ADVENTURE
  42. COMICS CONSPIRACY
  43. COMICS HEAVEN AB
  44. COMIX CAFE
  45. COMIX CONNECTION – MECHANICSBURG
  46. COMIX CONNECTION – YORK
  47. COSMIC COMICS
  48. COSMIC MONKEY COMICS
  49. COY'S COMICS
  50. CRUSH COMICS
  51. CURRENT COMICS MONTEREY
  52. CURRENT COMICS SALINAS
  53. DICE & COMICS CAFE
  54. DNA COMICS & GAMES
  55. DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS CONCORD
  56. DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS MANCHESTER
  57. DOWNTOWN COMICS ANNEX
  58. DOWNTOWN COMICS IN AVON
  59. DOWNTOWN COMICS IN CASTLETON
  60. DOWNTOWN COMICS ON MARKET STREET
  61. DR. VOLT'S COMICS
  62. DRAGON'S LAIR COMICS & FANTASY – COLUMBUS
  63. DREAMDAZE COMICS FUN & GAMES
  64. ENDGAME COMICS AND COLLECTABLES
  65. EPIC COMICS
  66. E-TOWN COMICS
  67. EVERYONE COMICS X COLLECTIBLES
  68. FANTOM COMICS
  69. FOURCORNERS COMICS & GAMES
  70. FUNNY BUSINESS
  71. FUNNYBOOKS COMICS & STUFF
  72. GALACTIC GREG'S
  73. GEEK GEEK NERD NERD
  74. GREEN BRAIN COMICS
  75. GRYPHON GAMES AND COMICS
  76. GULF COAST COSMOS COMICS
  77. GUTTER POP COMICS
  78. HELLO COMICS
  79. HELLO COMICS DOWNTOWN
  80. HEROES & VILLAINS
  81. HEROES' BEACON COMICS & GAMES
  82. HEROES FOR SALE
  83. HORIZON COMICS AND COLLECTIBLES
  84. HOUSE OF HEROES COMICS
  85. INVISIBLE JET COMICS
  86. ISOTOPE
  87. JPM COMICS & GAMES
  88. K & J COMICS AND GAMES
  89. KEY ELEMENTS COMICS
  90. KINGPIN BOOKS – COMICS EXCLUSIVE WEBSITE
  91. KINGSTON NEXUS
  92. LEGACY COMICS AND CARDS INC
  93. LEMONJUICE MCGEE'S COMIC CAVALCADE
  94. MANSFIELD COMICS AND MANGA
  95. MAXIMUM COMICS (CENTENNIAL HILLS)
  96. MAXIMUM COMICS (SOUTHWEST)
  97. MEMORY LANE COMICS
  98. MIDGARD COMICS, GAMES, AND MORE
  99. MISSION: COMICS AND ART
  100. NEW DIMENSION COMICS – BUTLER
  101. NEW DIMENSION COMICS – CRANBERRY TWP
  102. NEW DIMENSION COMICS – ELLWOOD CITY
  103. NEW DIMENSION COMICS – OHIO VALLEY
  104. NEW DIMENSION COMICS – PITTSBURGH MILLS
  105. NEW DIMENSION COMICS – WATERFRONT
  106. NOSTALGIA, INK
  107. OILTOWN COMICS
  108. PAPER ASYLUM
  109. PERFECT STORM COMICS AND GAMES
  110. PERFECT STORM WEST
  111. PHANTOM OF THE ATTIC
  112. PITTSBURGH COMICS
  113. POP COMICS & CULTURE EMPORIUM
  114. PULP COMICS AND GAMES
  115. RAD RAPTOR COMICS
  116. ROBOT ZERO COMICS
  117. SADDLE CITY COMICS
  118. SAMURAI COMICS CHANDLER
  119. SAMURAI COMICS GLENDALE
  120. SAMURAI COMICS MESA
  121. SAMURAI COMICS PHOENIX
  122. SOCAL GAMES AND COMICS
  123. SSALEFISH COMICS – CONCORD
  124. SSALEFISH COMICS – GREENSBORO
  125. SSALEFISH COMICS – WINSTON-SALEM
  126. STARGAZER COMICS
  127. STRANGE ADVENTURES
  128. SUPER-FLY COMICS & GAMES
  129. SUPERSCRIPT COMICS AND GAMES
  130. SURPRISE COMICS
  131. THE COLLECTIVE
  132. THE COMIC BOOK CLUBHOUSE
  133. THE COMIC BOOK SHOP! OF WILMINGTON, DE
  134. THE COMIC DUDE SHOP
  135. THE DANGER ROOM
  136. THE DRAGONS LAIR
  137. THE NERD STORE – UTAH
  138. THE NERD STORE OREM
  139. THE SECRET LAIR COMICS
  140. ULTIMATE COMICS RALEIGH
  141. WADE'S COMIC MADNESS
  142. WONDERLAND COMICS
  143. ZEPPELIN COMICS
  144. ZEPPELIN COMICS – NAPA

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.