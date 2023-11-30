Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: bestseller, bestseller list

Spider-Man's Gang War Tops Last Week's Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

Yes, I know, I missed out on the Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List last week; major apologies. But I have compiled last week's below...

Article Summary Spider-Man's Gang War erupts in Amazing Spider-Man #38, topping the Bestseller List.

Justice League battles Godzilla and King Kong in a series gaining rapid momentum.

Hulk's latest issue exceeds sales expectations, outperforming industry predictions.

Image Comics' Void Rivals maintains its success streak, now at its sixth issue.

Yes, I know, I missed out on the Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List last week; major apologies. But I have compiled last week's below and will run this week's tomorrow or Saturday. Apologies for the delay. Amazing Spider-Man tops the list launching out Gang War, but, aptly, Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong is a monster… look for some Bleeding Cool gossip about that series tomorrow, as it heads towards a compiled second printing. Hulk is also outperforming expectations and Void Rivals remains incredibly successful six issues in.

No. Title Publisher Writer Artist Price Ratio 1 Amazing Spider-Man #38 Marvel Zeb Wells Ed McGuinness 4.99 100 2 Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong #2 DC Brian Buccellato Christian Duce 4.99 81.3 3 Incredible Hulk #6 Marvel Phillip Kennedy Johnson Nic Klein 3.99 79.9 4 Immortal X-Men #17 Marvel Kieron Gillen Juan Jose Ryp 3.99 76.4 5 Batman Superman Worlds Finest #21 DC Mark Waid Dan Mora 3.99 71.7 6 Uncanny Spider-Man #4 Marvel Si Spurrier Lee Garbett 3.99 69.5 7 Wolverine #39 Marvel Ben Percy Juan Jose Ryp 4.99 69.0 8 Wonder Woman #3 DC Tom King Daniel Sampere 4.99 67.9 9 Void Rivals #6 Image Robert Kirkman Lorenzo De Felici,Matheus Lopes 3.99 65.4 10 Superman #8 DC Joshua Williamson Gleb Melnikov 4.99 63.5

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by over a hundred direct market comic stores from their sales from Tuesday to Friday, what used to be known as the "Wednesday Warriors" are those who can't wait till the weekend to get their week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans, too. The chart is compiled from actual sales data from up to 150 comic book stores provided by ComicHub, which provides POS services for comic book retailers worldwide – mostly North America and the UK. These are typically from what might be called mid-range stores, and we run a bunch of them below. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic of the week the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale. These numbers are based on sales in-store, not orders.

