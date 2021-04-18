Spider-Woman Reboots… Herself?! Spider-Woman #11 Preview

It's got to be tough to be a superhero in the Marvel Universe. Not only do you have to defend against disgruntled arch-nemeses, fellow heroes attacking you as part of the semi-annual heroes vs. heroes conflict, and universe-shaking super-mega-crossover event threats that will leave nothing the same ever again, but you have to do all of that with the constant threat of having yourself rebooted with a new creative team and new number one issue. And in this preview of Spider-Woman #11, Jessica Drew is clearly feeling the pressure. Her book has reached double digits, which is nearly always an indicator of a pending #1 issue reboot at Marvel. And so, taking matters into her own hands, Jessica is getting "back to basics" in a "great jumping-on point" of an issue. In other words, Spider-Woman is rebooting herself… before Marvel gets the chance. Smart! Check out the preview below.
SPIDER-WOMAN #11
FEB210587
(W) Karla Pacheco (A) Pere Perez (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon
BACK TO BASICS!
• The last ten issues pushed Jessica places she never wants to go again, but she survived.
• Now, it's time to show the world who Spider-Woman truly is!
Rated T+
In Shops: Apr 21, 2021
SRP: $3.99
The Jung-Geun Yoon cover to Spider-Woman #11, by Karla Pacheco and Pere Perez, in stores from Marvel Comics on April 21st
The Carlos Pacheco Heroes Reborn variant cover to Spider-Woman #11, by Karla Pacheco and Pere Perez, in stores from Marvel Comics on April 21st
An interior preview page from Spider-Woman #11, by Karla Pacheco and Pere Perez, in stores from Marvel Comics on April 21st
An interior preview page from Spider-Woman #11, by Karla Pacheco and Pere Perez, in stores from Marvel Comics on April 21st
An interior preview page from Spider-Woman #11, by Karla Pacheco and Pere Perez, in stores from Marvel Comics on April 21st
An interior preview page from Spider-Woman #11, by Karla Pacheco and Pere Perez, in stores from Marvel Comics on April 21st
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.