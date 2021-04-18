Spider-Woman Reboots… Herself?! Spider-Woman #11 Preview

It's got to be tough to be a superhero in the Marvel Universe. Not only do you have to defend against disgruntled arch-nemeses, fellow heroes attacking you as part of the semi-annual heroes vs. heroes conflict, and universe-shaking super-mega-crossover event threats that will leave nothing the same ever again, but you have to do all of that with the constant threat of having yourself rebooted with a new creative team and new number one issue. And in this preview of Spider-Woman #11, Jessica Drew is clearly feeling the pressure. Her book has reached double digits, which is nearly always an indicator of a pending #1 issue reboot at Marvel. And so, taking matters into her own hands, Jessica is getting "back to basics" in a "great jumping-on point" of an issue. In other words, Spider-Woman is rebooting herself… before Marvel gets the chance. Smart! Check out the preview below.

SPIDER-WOMAN #11

FEB210587

(W) Karla Pacheco (A) Pere Perez (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

BACK TO BASICS!

• The last ten issues pushed Jessica places she never wants to go again, but she survived.

• Now, it's time to show the world who Spider-Woman truly is!

Rated T+

In Shops: Apr 21, 2021

SRP: $3.99