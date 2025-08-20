Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged:

Spoilers: Two Men Say They're Spider-Man, One Of Them's Gotta Be Wrong

Two Men Say They're Spider-Man, One Of Them's Gotta Be Wrong- Amazing Spider-Man #11, Black Cat #1, Spider-Girl #3, Spider-Gwen #1 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Two men claim to be Spider-Man in Amazing Spider-Man #11, leading to confusion and mystery in the Marvel Universe.

Black Cat #1 explores Felicia Hardy’s struggle as Peter Parker isolates himself after recent battles.

Spider-Girl and the new Spider-Gwen series tie into ongoing threats from villains tied to Tombstone.

Speculation grows about Spider-Man’s true identity—clone, variant, symbiote, or something else?

Today sees the release of the new Black Cat #1 by G. Willow Wilson and Gleb Melnikov, in which Peter Parker has been ghosting Felicia Hardy. As we have seen in recent Amazing Spider-Man issues he he been withdrawing from many friends and family after the events of the fight with Hellgate across New York.

While in Amazing Spider-Man #10 by Joe Kelly and Michael Dowling, she is getting the information via podcast.

A rogue Spider-Man who won't return her calls or texts, even.

And while Black Cat may care for Peter Parker and Spider-Man, he isn't caring for anyone right now, it seems.

Keeping an eye on Peter Parker when he meets with Tombstone doesn't seem to provide her with any answers.

And her first meeting with this Spider-Man in her own title isn't any more illuminating.

… it's the Spider-Man we have seen in his old title, classic costume…

…but with spinnerets on the outside and also around his ankles too.

The ankles he uses to kick people when they are down.

Or suffocate them when they are up, with his new, more aggressive webbing.

And he's not even talking to Black Caat, not here…

And not much more in his own title.

And so as Black Cat is looking to take a new role in the Marvel Universe because of this sort of thing…

There are others, with the new Spider-Gwen series launching today as well… All-New Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #1 by Stephanie Phillips and Paolo Villanelli back in the 616…

As well as the continuing adventures of Spider-Girl #3 by Torunn Gronbekk and Andre Risso

Because as Spider-Man is dealing with super-hoodlums like The Shocker working for Tombstone in a very nasty way…

Spider-Girl is also dealing with villains working for the same man.

Who seems to have his fingers in every Spider-Pie right now…

And over in Black Cat as well…

Tombstone in three Spider-Man titles today. The only one missing is Spider-Girl, who may have police back-up, courtesy of a revived cross-dimensional father…

Spider-Man has his own questions regarding who is who. Clone? Parallel dimension Spider-Verse variant? Mushroom duplicate? Ben Reilly? Kaine? A symbiote? Hey, maybe one of them is a robot.

Oh wait, no, The Thing is dealing with one of those in Marvel All-On-One…

Two men. One is not Peter Parker. One is not Spider-Man.

And one is Ben Grimm, the ever-loving blue-eyed Thing.

One Spider-Man is off to space, one will stay here, but who is who, and where the real Spider-Man/Peter Parker are, well that's all to come. But if you'd rather stay grounded, looks like a new Minimart has opened in the Spider-Man Universe.

Probably just around the corner from Yancy Street, right, Dan?

All these titles are published by Marvel Comics today.

Black Cat #1 (of 5) by G. Willow Wilson, Gleb Melnikov

SUPER-THIEF, SUPER…HERO?! FELICIA HARDY is the BLACK CAT, the world's slyest and most skilled super-thief! She loves a good score. The longer the odds – the better! But her entire world turned upside down after THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN's battle with HELLGATE, so Felicia is turning over a new leaf as New York City's newest…super hero?! The first super villain on her list – THE LIZARD! But will the Black Cat risk it all after her do-gooding moral high ground attracts dangerous attention from the lowest of the city's underworld? Easy, KINGPIN OF CRIME, she's still skimming off the top – honest! Superstar G. WILLOW WILSON joins rising star GLEB MELNIKOV to chart the winding road of twists and turns, laughs and mind-bending action of BLACK CAT's next exciting chapter!

THE RESOLUTE SPIDER-MAN! Peter Parker has resolved to get stronger by ANY means necessary. Spider-Man isn't pulling his punches this time.

IT'S A SPIDER-TRAP! Spider-Girl stakes out a string of local robberies – and stumbles into the two-dimensional clutches of PAPER DOLL! But as an even worse fate draws near, a flattening honestly doesn't sound too bad…

A BRAND-NEW DAY FOR SPIDER-GWEN! Gwen Stacy isn't from this Earth but she's here to stay, so it's time to make herself at home! A new costume, a new home life- heck, she's even starting a new band! Unfortunately for Gwen, new threats are also heading her way, starting with one that just might be her own fault! Follow the Ghost-Spider as she settles into Earth-616 to stay!

THE THING VS. THE MARVEL UNIVERSE – A 50-Page epic told entirely in splash pages! Ben Grimm, A.K.A. The Thing: He's the ever-lovin' idol of millions and powerhouse of the Fantastic Four. He's strong, he's kind, and he never gives up. And he's also tired, and he's sore, and he's grumpy. There's always a new threat facing the world or the galaxy or the universe – and somehow, he and the rest of the Fantastic Four are always the only ones who can stop it. Ben Grimm is sick and tired of it. He just wants a break! But when he returns to Earth after a solo mission in space to discover the Fantastic Four have turned against him – along with the rest of New York City, and, apparently, the entire world – he's got a mystery to solve…and a whole wide world to clobber. Ben Grimm takes on the entire planet in this special Marvel Anniversary issue – across 50 pages of incredible nonstop action so bold, so colossal, that the only pages that aren't splash pages are double-page spreads! •It's Marvel as you've always wanted to see it, at our biggest – our baddest – our most clobberingest! It's the wildest story we've ever published! It's Marvel All-on-One!

