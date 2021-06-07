SPOILERS: Young X-Men – A New Name For The Children Of The Atom?

Young X-Men was a comic book series published by Marvel Comics in 2008 written by Marc Guggenheim. It saw Cyclops recruiting several teenage mutants such as Eric Gitter and former students like Dust, Wolf Cub, Rockslide. Santo and Blindfold, with a mission to take down what the new incarnation of the Brotherhood of Mutants, under the control of Sunspot, accompanied by Cannonball, Magma, and Danielle Moonstar, until it is revealed that Cyclops was Donald Pierce in disguise. The actual Cyclops then asks Sunspot and Moonstar to teach the Young X-Men, as Anole joins and Cipher join. The series ended with issue 12, but characters have continued their stories in other X-Men titles, including the current Krakoan X-Men line.

Children Of The Atom is the latest iteration of the "young mutants team" series, even if they are not mutants. Not all of them, anyway. Originally a mini-series, it looks like the book will be continued after having strong-ish sales. But might that necessitate a name change?

This text page from this Wednesday's upcoming Children Of The Atom #4 suggests a possible name change in that direction.

Might Children Of The Atom be replaced by The Young X-Men Volume 2? It would certainly be a way to continue their story with more of an X-Men branding in the title. But if they aren't mutants, how dar will that take them?