Stan Lee vs Jack Kirby in Cosmic Lion April 2025 Solicitations

Cosmic Lion Productions have announced their April 2025 solicits and solicitations, including Barry Tan's Stan vs. Jack: How to Feud the Marvel Way, telling the story of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the architects of the Marvel Universe, as an "illustrated dialogue" ensuring that "Comics will break your heart kid." Their April 2025 solicits also include The Cosmic Lion Primer, an "arto-biography" of Cosmic Lion founder Eli Schwab. Adam Lemnah's fantasy, Relic Hunter #1, Meesimo's Turbo Hawk #1, and reoffering Bob Fingerman's Printopia and Gideon Kendall and Doug Latino's Wait It Gets Worse.

STAN VS. JACK: HOW TO FEUD THE MARVEL WAY

Writer/Artist/Cover – Barry Tan

74 pages, $20

The greatest battle in comics wasn't fought between fictional characters in four-color comic books; it was a battle fought between two actual titans of the comics industry, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the architects of the Marvel Universe. Stan vs. Jack: How to Feud the Marvel Way is an "illustrated dialogue" examining this legendary feud that has remained a controversial topic debated amongst comic fans to this day. "Comics will break your heart kid." You better believe it!

COSMIC LION PRIMER

Writer/Artist/Cover – Eli Schwab

55 pages, $10

A self-proclaimed "arto-biography" spanning the entire artistic life of Cosmic Lion founder and comics creator, Eli Schwab. This all-new, super limited-edition collection features Jesterman, Monkelion, The Ween Zine comics, Ringside-Theology, and the obligatory TMNT content.

RELIC HUNTER #1

Writer/Artist/Cover – Adam Lemnah

48 pages, $10

Driven by vengeance and fueled by the dark sorcery of an eldritch cult, Asif Ibn Hamza rescues his true love Jamila from a brothel run by the corrupt Knights Templar and runs into a trap set by his most dangerous enemy, the evil Wizard Al-Aduw. Their magical battle plays out across the stars and sets in motion an epic story that will span space and time! With pin-ups by Kevin Anthony Catalan, Ken Landgraf, Alex Delaney, and more!

TURBO HAWK #1

Writer/Artist/Cover – Christian J. Meesey (a.k.a. Meesimo)

32 pages, $8

In a future ravaged by alien invasion, mysterious rebellion soldier Tradd, The Blades of Vengeance himself, was tasked with stopping an evil alien plot, but not before the Prometheans were able to zap the strange asset into another dimension. Now, after Tradd puzzlingly disappeared, Turbo Hawk is sent to pick up the pieces and ends up getting pulled into a quest for the killers of his fallen lady love. Is his former teammate, the deadly Mr. Nullus somehow involved? And who is that lurking in the shadows?!

PRINTOPIA

Writer/Artist/Cover – Bob Fingerman

104 pages, $25

Printopia is Bob Fingerman's first all-new graphic novel in over a decade, and is a smart, satirical, story set in NYC, featuring a cast of eccentric creators unleashing their artistic visions on the world. Part Ghost World, part acid trip, all entertaining – experience what Matt Groening described as "… a wild graphic novel that is brilliantly written and masterfully drawn, and it's funny as hell."

