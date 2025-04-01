Posted in: Comics, IDW, Preview | Tagged: star trek

Star Trek: Lore War #1 Preview: Lore's Ego Goes Galactic

Star Trek: Lore War #1 hits stores this Wednesday, as the android Lore remakes the universe in his own image. But The Sisko might have something to say about that.

The start of an all-new crossover event between Star Trek and Defiant is here! From the Eisner-nominated writers of Star Trek, Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly; the critically acclaimed writer of Star Trek: Defiant, Christopher Cantwell; and artist Davide Tinto (Star Wars: Bounty Hunters and Devil's Reign), Lore War #1 shows us a universe rebuilt in Lore's image. The crews of the Theseus and the Defiant scattered across the universe with no memory of who they once were—some even worship Lore as their God. Lore has won; his rule is absolute. But The Sisko remains, and there are forces who wish to remind him of his power.

Star Trek: Lore War #1

by Christopher Cantwell & Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing & Davide Tinto, cover by Malachi Ward

IDW Publishing

On sale Apr 02, 2025 | 40 Pages | 82771403406600111

$5.99

Variants:

82771403406600121 – Star Trek: Lore War #1 Variant B (Fenoglio) – $5.99 US | $7.99 CAN

82771403406600131 – Star Trek: Lore War #1 Variant RI (10) (Lendl Full Art) – $5.99 US | $7.99 CAN

82771403406600141 – Star Trek: Lore War #1 Variant RI (25) (Quinones) – $5.99 US | $7.99 CAN

