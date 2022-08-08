Star Wars #1 Reprint CGC 9.0, Up for Auction

Star Wars #1 was a huge deal back when it was released by Marvel Comics in 1977, obviously. It was not common practice for books to get reprints back then; it did happen, but not to the degree that this book did. Not to mention it got multiple reprints, not just this one, a CGC 9.0 copy that reprints the 35-cent version and is taking bids at Heritage Auctions. This may be one of the most reprinted books there has ever been in Marvel Comics history. That is not based on anything other than my guessing, though. This copy is at $155. Check it out below.

Any Star Wars #1 Is Great

"Star Wars #1 Reprint (Marvel, 1977) CGC VF/NM 9.0 White pages. Reprints the 35-cent edition. Part one of the adaptation of the original Star Wars movie. Howard Chaykin cover and art. Overstreet 2022 VF/NM 9.0 value = $86; NM- 9.2 value = $125. CGC census 7/22: 69 in 9.0, 301 higher. A Long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away…the galaxy is engrossed in an intergalactic civil war. A small band of freedom fighters led by Princess Leia opposes the evil Galactic Empire and steals the plans to their most destructive weapon, the Death Star. Darth Vader, the most feared name in the galaxy, will stop at nothing to recover those stolen plans and the location of the Rebel's secret base of operations. Now, it's up to farm boy Luke Skywalker and a motley band of heroes to save the Princess and the galaxy from the darkness that has engulfed it."

I personally would take any copy of Star Wars #1 in a CGC 9.0 grade as a fan and collector. That cover is so iconic that I need to get off my butt and grab a graded copy for my Star Wars detolfs. Go here and check out more info on this book, and you can place a bid if you like. While there, you can check out all of the other books taking bids.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.