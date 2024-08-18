Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: star wars

Star Wars #49 Preview: Leia's Impossible Choice – People or Rebels?

In Star Wars #49, Leia faces a heart-wrenching decision: save the last survivors of Alderaan or prioritize the Rebel Alliance. Can she have her space cake and eat it too?

Article Summary Leia must decide between saving Alderaan survivors or prioritizing the Rebel Alliance in Star Wars #49.

Featuring Dire Circumstances for Leia and Luke with planet destruction threats from an old enemy.

Star Wars #49 by Charles Soule and Jethro Morales hits stores on August 21, 2024 for $4.99, with several variant covers.

DIRE CIRCUMSTANCES FOR LEIA AND THE REBEL ALLIANCE! The last remnants of ALDERAAN have come under threat from an old enemy! LUKE SKYWALKER and LEIA ORGANA could save these few survivors of the destroyed planet, but the Princess of Alderaan must choose between her people…and the REBEL ALLIANCE itself!

Star Wars #49

by Charles Soule & Jethro Morales, cover by Stephen Segovia

DIRE CIRCUMSTANCES FOR LEIA AND THE REBEL ALLIANCE! The last remnants of ALDERAAN have come under threat from an old enemy! LUKE SKYWALKER and LEIA ORGANA could save these few survivors of the destroyed planet, but the Princess of Alderaan must choose between her people…and the REBEL ALLIANCE itself!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.59"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.7 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Aug 21, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960609600804911

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960609600804916 – STAR WARS #49 DAVID MARQUEZ VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960609600804921 – STAR WARS #49 JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960609600804931 – STAR WARS #49 CHRIS SPROUSE THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

