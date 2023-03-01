Star Wars' Ajax Sigma Crossover Event Coming In The Fall Last year, Marvel published Star Wars: Revelations #1, stating "Meet AJAX SIGMA, a droid unlike any other." Today, Marvel promises more...

It's Ajax Sigma time! In today's Star Wars #32 from Marvel Comics, Luke Skywalker is slaughtering droids. Because in the Star Wars universe, that sort of thing is just fine.

But might there be some dark foreshadowing here?

Because something big is on the way. Marvel Comics published Star Wars: Revelations #1 in November last year, which teased the future of many of the Marvel Comics Star Wars titles, stating "Vader will also learn of a deadly new threat that's about to emerge. Meet AJAX SIGMA, a droid unlike any other. Discover his rich Star Wars-history spanning backstory and watch in terror as he reawakens with a goal that will shake the galactic landscape to its core!"

In Star Wars: Revelations, we first learned of the droid Ajax Sigma and an atrocity committed against sentient droids on Kligson's Moon by Jedi, slaughtering their uprising centuries ago. Or so Ajax Sigma believed anyway. There are more than one group of people who wielded light sabers after all.

In Star Wars, droids are depicted as being sentient but also being enslaved, slave traded, tortured, treated very badly and often sacrificed. And everyone seems to be fine with that, including the heroes. Solo: A Star Wars Story tried to deal with the issue but may have made it worse, as Solo, Chewbacca, and Lando now know very well that droids shouldn't be treated the way that they treat droids. Including the one they have locked up within the systems of the Millenium Falcon, removing her voice in the process.

But part of Ajax Sigma survived. And became a commodity.

And it is this which recent issues of Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca from Marvel Comics caught up with. They came across a droid memory and personality core, hidden away in the urn of ashes possessed by Jabba The Hutt, with others in pursuit of it, including one pretending to be Han's own father.

It was all that remained of Ajax Sigma, whose history gets a further and more detailed retelling.

With that replicated marching scene reminiscent of acertain American revolution.

And the extent of his slaughter played out. And even a reference to those moments from Solo: A Star Wars Story. Which I have just put on Disney+ as I am writing this. What a world…

Thank you, Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

And so, in today's Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #10, they do what was foretold. They bury Ajax Sigma's core.

Just as last year's Star Wars: Revelations foretold. Which also told what would come next.

Found by a droid and then reborn in days to come on Mechis III.

And so Ajax Sigma is revived, he will go on the hunt for his aggressors, the Jedi. And happens to find one.

Although they may not quite see it that way.

And although it happened over a hundred years ago…

It looked like Ajax Sigma made it back.

And the line "First it comes for the metal, then for the muddle, and in the end for the mind."

And it is those words "first, it comes for the metal" which Marvel has teased for Star Wars to come, at ComicsPRO, A new Star Wars crossover begins this summer in Star Wars, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, Star Wars: Darth Vader, and Star Wars: Bounty Hunters.

The phrase is reminiscent of Pastor Martin Niemöller's poem about Nazi Germany.

First they came for the Communists and I did not speak out because I was not a Communist

Then they came for the Socialists and I did not speak out because I was not a Socialist

Then they came for the trade unionists and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist

Then they came for the Jews and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew

Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak out for me

Much of Star Wars is steeped in World War II, from the Empire uniforms to the use of stormtroopers. Would it be too cliche that Ajax Sigma will examine a very uncomfortable and hardly addressed aspect of the Star Wars universe?

At the end of today's Han Solo & Chewbacca #10, we get the following tease, with these comic books considered relevant.

Which translates as "Classified Coming Fall 2023"…

And as for Star Wars: Hidden Empire? In Star Wars: Revelations, the Emperor has concerns that Lady Qi'ra, Han Solo's old girlfriend and leader of Crimson Dawn, has a Fermata Cage.

Basically, the Fermata Cage is a stasis booth from Red Dwarf, it seems.

And seen as much of a danger as the Spark Eternal, created by Darth Momin, whose spirit helped Vader design his own fortress… any chance he might actually be in the cage? Darth Vader must destroy it… Star Wars Hidden Empire #1 saw Lady Qi'ra (man, this was a good time to rewatch Solo) confront the Emperor, with her Crimson Dawn, and reveal she had the Fermata Cage and what she intended to do with it.

With Darth Vader tasked with destroying it.

In Star Wars: Hidden Empire #2, it was revealed that the Fermata Cage contained an ancient Sith Lord from the past, planned to be released by Lady Qi'ra to cause the Empire all the problems in the galaxy.

Will it be Darth Momin? Today's Star Wars: Hidden Empire #4 brings that moment closer…

As the Fermeta Cage starts to feed again…

And certain people notice…

Might the opening of the Fermeta Cage and the return of Ajax Sigma, both tied together by Han Solo and Q'ira, lead to the Big Marvel Star Wars Event to come? It does rather look that way…

