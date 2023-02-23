ComicsPRO: First, The Marvel Star Wars Event Comes For The Metal "First, it comes for the metal", Marvel Comics has just announced a new Star Wars comic book event for the summer at ComicsPRO.

Teasing with the words, "First, it comes for the metal", Marvel Comics' EIC C.B. Cebulski has just announced a new Star Wars comic book event for the summer. Saying "A new crossover comes to Marvel's Star Wars comics with a threat no one will see coming… A newStar Wars crossover begins this summer in Star Wars, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, Star Wars: Darth Vader, and Star Wars: Bounty Hunters." I wouldn't be a droid with a tease that that, it's bad enough being an enslaved sentient being in a society that not ever the good guys seem to challenge. I suppose, a long time ago was a different time. Literally.

