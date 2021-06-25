Star Wars Bounty Hunter Deva Lompop Debuts In Jabba The Hutt Comic

It's Deva Lompop time! We mentioned that Star Was: War Of The Bounty Hunters: Jabba The Hutt #1 was up for Final-Order Cutoff this weekend. Well, Marvel Comics has noticed as well. This is why they have decided that now is the perfect time to point out that as well; as being Jabba The Hutt's first solo comic book, it will also feature Deva Lompop, a new bounty hunter character's first appearance, with more to come.

Created by writer Justina Ireland and artist Iban Coello, Deva Lompop will be recruited by Jabba the Hutt to "succeed where Boba Fett has failed and bring him Han Solo. Equipped with an array of unique weaponry and sporting a killer design, Deva is set to have a major impact on the action-packed crossover and will appear in all four upcoming War of the Bounty Hunters one-shots. And while Deva may be new to fans, she's been causing trouble in the Star Wars galaxy for a very long time. A member of the alien species known as the Shani, Deva's long lifespan has allowed her to operate in the underworld since the High Republic era, and readers can expect to see her in works set during that time in the near future!"

"Deva was the product of my absolute love of feathered lizards and badass women," says Justina Ireland. "There is definitely something awesome about getting a chance to bring a High Republic character to the War of the Bounty Hunters, and for High Republic fans they should watch for Deva in upcoming works."

STAR WARS WAR BOUNTY HUNTERS JABBA HUTT #1 CHANG VAR

MAY210677

(W) Justina Ireland (A) Luca Pizzari, More (CA) Bernard Chang

JABBA NEVER FORGIVES! JABBA NEVER FORGETS!

JABBA THE HUTT is one of the most powerful and ruthless gangsters in the galaxy-and BOBA FETT, his most trusted bounty hunter, has failed him. How will Jabba deal with betrayal? VIOLENTLY. And what does this have to do with a bounty hunter with ties to the HIGH REPUBLIC? Justina Ireland and Luca Pizzari's hutt-sized spectacular is the first of four action-packed "War of the Bounty Hunters" tie-ins about the criminal underworld's most notorious hunters and scoundrels, all told by the best Star Wars writers and illustrators in the galaxy.

Rated T In Shops: Jul 21, 2021 SRP: $4.99