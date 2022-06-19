The Star Wars Variant Cover Art At Heritage Auctions Right Now

The Star Wars is one of the best books Dark Horse ever put out during their 20+ years of publishing. Based on the first draft of the script for the first Star Wars film, it featured some seriously different-looking versions of the characters we all know and love. And you saw that right when you saw the cover for the first issue. Jan Duursema handled the artwork here, and the cover is awesome. Said cover is on auction at Heritage Auctions right now and selling for a criminally low $260 at the moment. That feels really low for such a cool piece of Star Wars memorabilia. Check it out below.

A Rare Star Wars Piece For Sure

"Jan Duursema The Star Wars Variant Cover Original Art (Dark Horse, 2013). Variant cover for the authorized adaptation of George Lucas' rough draft screenplay of what would eventually become Star Wars. This variant cover by Duursema features alternate versions of fan favorites, including Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Darth Vader, Princess Leia, and droids R2-D2 and C-3PO, as well as unrealized character Kane Starkiller. Graphite on 13" x 17" Bristol board. Paper overlay taped at the top, with light smudging/handling wear. Signed by Duursema at the bottom right and in Excellent condition." I love how cool these pencils look on this page. I am all about concept artwork and rough drafts, and this is the ultimate one, if I am being honest. Love that the characters are in the iconic poses from the original one-sheet too. Just perfect.

Star Wars collectors should be falling all over themselves to get this. Go here to get more info and to place a bid before the auction ends today. While you are there, you have to check out all of the other artwork, pages, and covers that are taking bids today over there.