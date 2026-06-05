Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: a new hope, hasbro, Kenner, Retro Collection, star wars

Star Wars: A New Hope Retro Collection Set Hits Target Summer Geek Out

The latest Star Wars Retro Collection box set is from A New Hope, and the six pack of figures is up for preorder right now.

Article Summary Hasbro’s Star Wars Retro Collection expands with an A New Hope six-figure multipack debuting in Target’s Summer Geek Out.

The Star Wars set includes Garindan, R4-M9, Captain Antilles, Yavin Leia, Wedge Antilles, and CZ-3 figures.

Each 3.75-inch Star Wars Retro Collection figure features classic Kenner-style design, five points of articulation, and accessories.

Priced at $64.99, the Target-exclusive Star Wars A New Hope Retro Collection set is available to preorder now for summer 2026.

Star Wars retro collectors have another new box set to pick up this summer. The Hasbro line continues the classic Kenner line of figures as if it had never stopped, and this new box set will include 3.75-inch, five-point articulation figures of Garindan, R4-M9, Captain Antilles, Princess Leia Organa (Yavin), Wedge Antilles, and CZ-3. The set is a Target exclusive, part of their Summer Geek Out series, and is now up for preorder, shipping, and hitting shelves later this year. Below you can see the new figures in all their glory.

Star Wars Retro Collection Line Still Popular With Collectors

STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE MULTIPACK

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $64.99 | Pre-Order on June 5 at 9 AM ET exclusively on Target; Available Summer 2026)

"Ideal for new fans and long-time collectors alike, the STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION features detailing and design calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s figures. Inspired by STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE, this RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-inch-scale multipack is ideal for play or display, complete with a nostalgic feel. The multipack includes Garindan, R4-M9, Captain Antilles, Princess Leia Organa (Yavin), Wedge Antilles, and CZ-3 figures. Features five points of articulation and comes with 7 accessories to add to each figure's poseability. Each figure in this vintage toys assortment features a blister card with classic Kenner branding. Find other RETRO STAR WARS collectibles to reimagine iconic scenes — or create your own (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

As A Kenner collector, this line has spoken to me from the very beginning. I don't buy the figures based on the newer properties that came after the Kenner era, but anything from the original trilogy always gets added to my shelves. This set will be no different, and this might just be the best one yet.

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