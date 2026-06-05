Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, onslaught

Marvel Legends Retro Carded Onslaught Up For Order At Target

The reissue of the Marvel Legends Onslaught figure is now up for order at Target, part of the Summer Geek Out for this year.

Article Summary Marvel Legends Retro Carded Onslaught is now up for preorder at Target as part of the retailer’s Summer Geek Out event.

Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Onslaught reissue revives the sought-after mutant villain on retro packaging for Fall 2026.

The 6-inch scale Marvel Legends Onslaught figure stands 8 inches tall with premium articulation and comics-inspired detail.

Marvel Legends collectors who missed the original release now get another shot at Onslaught without paying steep aftermarket prices.

Marvel Legends collectors have had it good these last couple of years. For those of us who missed building a figure here or there for whatever reason, we have had a second chance at them with their new deluxe line, so that we can get some of these great figures onto our shelves. Onslaught came out years ago, and getting a new one, especially on a retro card, is a gift. This figure is now available for order at Target, as part of their Summer Geek Out. It will ship later this year and be on shelves.

Marvel Legends Mutant Line Expands Yet Again

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES ONSLAUGHT

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $39.99 | Pre-Order on June 5 at 1 PM ET exclusively on Target; Available Fall 2026)

"Professor X used his powers to cleanse the mind of mutant Magneto unwittingly creating Onslaught, an evil being of pure psionic energy combining all the darkness within both men. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Onslaught figure! Detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's X-Men comics, this collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure stands a towering 8 inches and is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

At this point in my Marvel Legends collecting, I have a small list of a few figures left to get before I would consider my shelves complete. Most of them are mutant-related figures, including this one, as I missed it years ago and never wanted to pay the aftermarket price. You can bet I am snagging this one.

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