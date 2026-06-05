Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, more than meets the eye, Studio Series 86, Summer Geek Out, target, transformers

Transformers Studio Series 86 Adds Starscream, Prowl, Insecticons

Target's Summer Geek Out is all about Hasbro this week, with three new Transformers Studio Series 86 figures up for preorder.

Transformers fans have three new preorders for their Studio Series 86 shelves today. Brand new figures for Starscream, Prowl, and a three-pack of Insecticons are all on the way, as Target exclusives and up for preorder as we speak. The reveals are part of Target's Summer Geek Out event. They should be shipping and appearing on store shelves later this year. Below, you can get a look at each figure, some of the most requested figures for the 86 line, and go here to preorder. If you miss out, be sure to check your local Target stores later on in 2026.

Transformers Studio Series 86 Line Continues

Starscream is the ambitious and conniving Decepticon who would love nothing more than to take Megatron's place as leader. Celebrate the 40-year anniversary of THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE with the TRANSFORMERS Studio Series MTMTE Collection Starscream action figure. The 6.75-inch figure converts from robot to jet mode in 27 steps. With movie-inspired details, intricate poseability, and attachable null ray accessories, this Starscream figure makes an awesome addition to any collection. Look for more TRANSFORMERS collectible toys (sold separately, subject to availability) to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye.

Celebrate the 40-year anniversary of THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE with the TRANSFORMERS Studio Series MTMTE Collection Insecticon action figures. Each figure is 5.5 inches in robot mode and features movie-inspired deco and details. Insecticon Bombshell converts from bot to beetle mode in 13 steps, Insecticon Shrapnel from bot to stag beetle in 11 steps, and Insecticon Kickback from bot to grasshopper mode in 14 steps. With 6 glow-in-the-dark Energon cube accessories, this TRANSFORMERS figure set makes an awesome addition to any collection. Look for more TRANSFORMERS collectible toys (sold separately, subject to availability) to create a lineup that is – More Than Meets the Eye.

Prowl is an Autobot military strategist who is known for his loyalty, patience, and competence. Celebrate the 40-year anniversary of THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE with the TRANSFORMERS Studio Series MTMTE Collection Prowl action figure. The 5-inch figure converts from robot to police car mode in 15 steps. With movie-inspired details, intricate poseability, and attachable siren bar and blaster accessories, this Prowl figure makes an awesome addition to any collection. Look for more TRANSFORMERS collectible toys (sold separately, subject to availability) to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!