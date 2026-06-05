Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: gi joe classified, hasbro, Ninja Force

GI Joe Classified Ninja Force Two Pack Part Of Target Summer Geek Out

The latest reveal for Yo Joe June is a Ninja Force two pack featuring Scarlett and T'Jbang, and Target has it up for order now.

Article Summary GI Joe Classified adds a Target-exclusive Ninja Force two-pack with Scarlett and T'Jbang revealed during Yo Joe June.

The new GI Joe Target Summer Geek Out preorder is live now, with the Ninja Force set arriving in stores later this year.

Scarlett and T'Jbang include 15 accessories total, plus alternate heads, extra hands, blades, claws, and hook swords.

The GI Joe Classified Ninja Force line keeps impressing with premium sculpting, strong value, and fan-favorite characters.

GI Joe Classified is in the middle of their Yo Joe June event, and one of the reveals is up for preorder right now. The Ninja Force two-pack featuring Scarlett and T'JBang is part of this year's Target Summer Geek Out, and went up for preorder today. Ninja Force, as a subline, is a Target exclusive, and the Ninja Force Zartan is also available in stores right now. The two-pack will ship and be on shelves later this year. Get a look at the packaging and figures down below.

GI Joe Classified Is Getting Out Some Great Figures Again

"G.I. JOE is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. Wherever there's trouble, G.I. JOE is there. New to the G.I. JOE Classified Series line, Ninja Force Scarlett and T'Jbang come ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Ninja Force Scarlett and T'Jbang figure set is bursting with 15 character-inspired accessory pieces. The Scarlett figure comes with 2 claws, sword, 2 kunai knives, 2 alternate hands and alt masked head. The T'Jbang figure comes with 2 alt hands, claw, hook knife, alt tiger masked head, and his 2 signature hook swords that can snap together. These swift and silent commandos are the true elite forces for G.I.JOE and Cobra! Each Ninja warrior is fully capable of neutralizing an adversary in milliseconds with his martial arts moves and lethal weapons!"

Ninja Force was one of my favorite lines in the A Real American Hero line back in the day, so seeing them in the six-inch scale is incredible. As always, the figures give you some of the most bang for your buck on the shelf, with tons of accessories and superior sculpting work that this line is known for.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!