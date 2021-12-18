Star Wars: Darth Vader #19 Preview: Dreams Do Come True

All Darth Vader wants for Christmas is to stamp out every last trace of the Crimson Dawn in this preview of Star Wars: Darth Vader #19. But what if he gets sand in his stocking? Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Darth Vader #19

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210967

OCT210968 – STAR WARS DARTH VADER #19 SPROUSE LUCASFILM 50TH VAR – $3.99

OCT210969 – STAR WARS DARTH VADER #19 DAUTERMAN VAR – $3.99

(W) Greg Pak (A) Guiu Villanova (CA) Ryan Stegman

DARK ORDER!

• In the bowels of Bespin, DARTH VADER told his son he wanted to bring order to the galaxy.

• Now Vader's promise is put to the test as he leads an unlikely crew of heroes and assassins against the criminal organization known as CRIMSON DAWN.

• What does "order" mean to a DARK LORD OF THE SITH? How far will he go to fight for it as the depth of Crimson Dawn's infiltration becomes clearer? And what fate awaits the heroes who follow him into battle?

RATED T

In Shops: 12/22/2021

SRP: $3.99