Star Wars: Darth Vader #19 Preview: Dreams Do Come True

Posted on
by
|
Comments

All Darth Vader wants for Christmas is to stamp out every last trace of the Crimson Dawn in this preview of Star Wars: Darth Vader #19. But what if he gets sand in his stocking? Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Darth Vader #19
MARVEL COMICS
OCT210967
OCT210968 – STAR WARS DARTH VADER #19 SPROUSE LUCASFILM 50TH VAR – $3.99
OCT210969 – STAR WARS DARTH VADER #19 DAUTERMAN VAR – $3.99
(W) Greg Pak (A) Guiu Villanova (CA) Ryan Stegman
DARK ORDER!
•  In the bowels of Bespin, DARTH VADER told his son he wanted to bring order to the galaxy.
•  Now Vader's promise is put to the test as he leads an unlikely crew of heroes and assassins against the criminal organization known as CRIMSON DAWN.
•  What does "order" mean to a DARK LORD OF THE SITH? How far will he go to fight for it as the depth of Crimson Dawn's infiltration becomes clearer? And what fate awaits the heroes who follow him into battle?
RATED T
In Shops: 12/22/2021
SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.