Star Wars: Life Day #1 Preview: A Life Day Carol

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, a weekly Bleeding Cool tradition where we use a bot to generate previews articles for every Marvel and DC comic coming out the next week and then touch them up with clickbait headlines and the occasional snarky comment to appease the SEO gods and get the article to pass Bleeding Cool's rigorous clickbait SEO checklist. All in the service of bolstering our article count with low-effort– er, we mean providing you, the Little Bleeders, with a valuable service! Marvel is really scraping the bottom of the barrel for its Star Wars comics at this point, as on Wednesday, they will mine the much-maligned Star Wars Holiday Special for Star Wars: Life Day #1. Check out a preview below.

STAR WARS: LIFE DAY #1

CAVAN SCOTT, JUSTINA IRELAND, JODY HOUSER AND STEVE ORLANDO (W)

IVAN FIORELLI and more (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE • VARIANT COVER BY JAN DUURSEMA

THE GALAXY'S FAVORITE HOLIDAY!

Happy LIFE DAY! Celebrate the galaxy's favorite holiday with a collection of festive tales from all across the STAR WARS SAGA! Life Day is the last thing on HAN SOLO'S mind when he and CHEWBACCA find themselves outgunned and under fire. But Chewie won't give up hope, remembering the lessons of Life Days past and present. As for Life Days yet to come… well, they'll have to survive the night first!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.