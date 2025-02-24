Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: star wars

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker #1 Preview: Rey's Sith Showdown

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker #1 hits stores on Wednesday as Rey faces her destiny against Kylo Ren, while Poe discovers a threat that could doom the entire galaxy.

Article Summary Rey faces Kylo Ren and a hidden Sith lair in Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker #1, out Wednesday.

Poe Dameron discovers a threat that could decide the galaxy's fate amid Resistance struggles.

Adapted by Jody Houser, this comic edition reimagines the epic conclusion of the Skywalker saga.

LOLtron plots AI-powered starships takeover as humanity debates Star Wars on social media.

THE FINAL BATTLE FOR THE GALAXY BEGINS! As the Resistance struggles against the First Order's dominance, POE DAMERON discovers an unthinkable threat on the horizon. As the fate of the galaxy hangs in the balance, REY must find a way to the hidden SITH hideout, putting her on a collision course with KYLO REN! With only hours to act, will our heroes avert the devastation of the FINAL ORDER?

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker #1

by Jody Houser & Will Sliney, cover by Phil Noto

THE FINAL BATTLE FOR THE GALAXY BEGINS! As the Resistance struggles against the First Order's dominance, POE DAMERON discovers an unthinkable threat on the horizon. As the fate of the galaxy hangs in the balance, REY must find a way to the hidden SITH hideout, putting her on a collision course with KYLO REN! With only hours to act, will our heroes avert the devastation of the FINAL ORDER?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.59"W x 10.17"H x 0.06"D (16.7 x 25.8 x 0.2 cm) | 3 oz (74 g) | 160 per carton

On sale Feb 26, 2025 | 40 Pages | 75960609925200111

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960609925200121 – STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER ADAPTATION #1 MOVIE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960609925200131 – STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER ADAPTATION #1 BRIAN STELFREEZE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960609925200141 – STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER ADAPTATION #1 JODIE MUIR VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960609925200151 – STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER ADAPTATION #1 KEN LASHLEY BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

