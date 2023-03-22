Starfinder: Angels Of The Dust from Dynamite Includes New Gaming Stats Starfinder: Angels Of The Drift will be written by James L. Sutter who served on staff at Paizo for over a decade, including as Creative Director for Starfinder.

Bleeding Cool scooped the news back in February that Dynamite Entertainment would be following their Pathfinder comic book-tabletop-game tie-in series with Starfinder, also based on the game from Paizo Games. Now it has all gone official.

Starfinder: Angels Of The Drift will be written by James L. Sutter who served on staff at Paizo for over a decade, including as Creative Director for Starfinder, playing a critical role in developing the world and systems, translating the beloved Pathfinder formula to a science-fantasy landscape. Angels of the Drift will be drawn by Edu Menna of the Army of Darkness comic books. "Starfinder is all about exploring the galaxy and having epic adventures, but at the end of the day it's also about your real-world experience as a player, sitting around a table having fun with your friends," sai Sutter. "I think the comic zeroes in on that feeling—that no matter how high the stakes get, both the game and the comic are meant to be fun." Paizo has been charting the paths of Starfinder's "iconics" for over half a decade now in game art and supplemental material, but this will tell a wider story with this IP.

Navasi is a human woman and reformed pirate, serving as the group's fast-talking, plan-crafting de facto captain. The hulking, reptilian Obozaya is the main muscle. Ciravel is a precog elf who uses a hoverchair. The hot headed mechanic Quig comes along with a pet robot, and a deadly flamethrower. Last but certainly not least is Keskodai, an insectoid medic… and priest of a death goddess. This squad will all be pulled together as a disaster in the hyperspace dimension known as the Drift has completely thrown off the galaxy's ability to travel between worlds safely. It all goes south from there!

The series will feature cardstock covers by Edu Menna, Richard Pace and Biagio d'Alessandro and Pace's covers across the series will connect to form a larger image. Each issue also comes with extra content for players of the tabletop game: the full series will include playable character stats for all the heroes, new character options inspired by the comic, a brand new playable species, and more—all officially sanctioned by the Starfinder Society.

Dynamite's Starfinder: Angels of the Drift series will alternate publication months with Pathfinder: Wake the Dead through the remainder of 2023. Starfinder: angels Of The Drft #1 will be published by Dynamite in June.

