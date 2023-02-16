Pathfinder Returns to Comics, And Brings Starfinder With It

It's been a while since Dynamite Entertainment published their comic books based on the Pathfinder tabletop games. Indeed, it was a whole pandemic ago. Now Fred Van Lente and Eman Casallos are launching a new series, Pathfinder: Wake the Dead for May. Dynamite also promises comic books based on sci-fi companion board game Starfinder later this year as well. Covers by Steve Ellis. Biago d'Alessandro and Casallos. d'Allesandro's covers for each issue of the series will also connect to form a larger image when all collected.

It's a new creative team, a new party of Iconics, new lands of Golarion to explore, and unforgettable moments galore in the brand new adventure. Paizo and Dynamite are teaming up once more to offer not only a thrilling tale but also extra features that players can bring right to their next game nights! It's been nearly five years since the last major Pathfinder saga in comics, the critically acclaimed Spiral of Bones from writer Crystal Frasier. Since then, the world of Pathfinder in-game and in real world popularity has exploded even more. With recent record smashing sales of guide books and more, it's the perfect time for fans of the game to explore this other avenue of carefully crafted content!

"I'm thrilled to be back writing Pathfinder comics, and even more exciting to be writing a whole new party of Iconics meeting and adventuring together for the very first time," said writer Fred Van Lente.

The tantalizing prospect of a rendezvous with a Geb defector in possession of priceless secrets from that undead nation is bringing together a diverse group of adventurers to the Nexian metropolis of Ecanus. Van Lente is assembling a mostly all-new grouping of heroes. Readers will get to hang out with Quinn the investigator, Sajan the monk, Lem the bard, and Seelah the champion. All have appeared before in various Pathfinder materials and even comics, but never met each other and partied up until now. Readers of the original hit series by writer Jim Zub and others will be reacquainted with Harsk the dwarf ranger too though! When they all find themselves cornered by the city's remorseless Deathsealers, can the Iconics band together for survival and escape a city full of hostile wizards alive?

Writer Fred Van Lente has been playing tabletop RPGs for years, going back to getting one of those classic "red box" basic sets as a kid like many his age. Eventually, he was introduced to the world of Pathfinder and played regularly for years. Recently he wrote the epic comic spotlighting Fumbus available initially on Kickstarter. He has been contributing prose stories to the mythos on the Paizo site for a while too. Beyond the world of roleplaying, Van Lente is beloved for his work on hallmark comics titles like Amazing Spider-Man, Incredible Hercules, Marvel Zombies, Archer & Armstrong, The Comic Book History of Comics, and more.