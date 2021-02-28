Starlock/Homichron Out From Hexagon Graphic Novels in March

We like to keep an eye on Jean-Marc Lofficier's Hexagon Comics USA line, European comics mostly written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English and distributed solely through his website, Amazon page or at conventions. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English speaking audience. Retailers can purchase them at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher.

And for February , that means two books by Jean-Marc Lofficier; Starlock/Homichron with Mariano De La Torre and Barry Barrison, Ghost Detective: The Tarford Inheritance, adapted into English from the original French novel by Philippe Pinon.

STARLOCK / HOMICRON

7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 54 pages color. ISBN-13: 978-1-61227-037-7. US$12.95.

Story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art & cover by Mariano De La Torre; colors by Anthony Dugenest & Studio Cirque.

When STARLOCK was still a cosmic Guardian working for the Towers, he once had to fight the invincible SCILIX and his demonic hordes from Cepheus. However, he did not meet that challenge alone. He was assisted by the ORIGINAL HOMICRON from Planet Alpha, and the mighty BRONZE GLADIATOR from Arena, whose planet was threatened by the unstoppable forces of Scilix… Also included in this issue, in color for the first time ever, the SECRET ORIGINS of STARLOCK guest-starring STARCYB, HOMICRON and C.L.A.S.H .

BARRY BARRISON, GHOST DETECTIVE: THE TARFORD INHERITANCE

Novel, 5×8 pb, 240 pages. ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-044-5. US$20.95.

Novel by Philippe Pinon; adapted into English by J.-M. Lofficier & Nina Cooper; cover by Eduardo Garcia; foreword by Jean-Marc Lofficier.

Barry Barrison perfected his deductive skills through the teachings of Sherlock Holmes, of whom he was a contemporary. Murdered by one of his peers, his ghost is cursed and forced to wander forever through his former home, Tarford Manor. But even today, he continues to investigate the strangest criminal cases with the help of young Terry, Angela, Mark Tarford, and psychic Maureen Simpson.

Barry Barrison is one of the characters from the universe of HEXAGON COMICS, orinilly created by Luciano Bernasconi. In this new novel, this aristocratic ghost detective succeeds in carrying out its basic premise with a great deal of charm and cleverness.