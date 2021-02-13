Steph Mided Sells New Graphic Novel Club Kick Out to Harper Alley

Steph Mided has sold her new contemporary middle-grade graphic novel series, Club Kick Out to Andrew Arnold at Harper Alley. Club Kick Out, the first of a two-book deal signed, will be published in 2023.

Club Kick Out is a story "in which a group of creative outcast girls form a WWE-style pro-wrestling club as a loophole to practice their respective arts when their middle school bans all non-sports-related extracurricular activities."

Steph Mided is a comic artist and writer from the Midwest, known for creating the comedic-drama webcomic Jet Black for Tapas. She has worked on Oh Joy Sex Toy, Rolled And Told, is an artist on the upcoming graphic novel from Oni, Martian Ghost Centaur and from Unshaven Comics, the graphic novel Blooms: Heist on the Magical Vault.

Steph told Bleeding Cool "Were pretty early in the creation process so I can't reveal too much at this time, but I can share some of these images from the original pitch! Characters and designs will probably change a bit over time but rest assured they'll be very colorful and a lot of fun! I'm really excited to dive into drawing this book since it goes into a lot of the creative passions I've had for most of my life and I hope the readers will be able to see themselves in these characters as well!"

Steph Mided's agent Britt Siess at Britt Siess Creative Management negotiated the deal for North American rights.

HarperAlley is a graphic novel imprint launched from HarperCollins Children's Books under the direction of former art director and acquiring editor at First Second, Andrew Arnold in 2019 described as a "collaborative, creator-focused publisher" that will specialize in graphic novels for "readers of all ages." The new line is "looking to publish books that readers of all ages can enjoy, from the youngest readers to teens and adults. We believe that a good story is a story that any reader can relate to. That's what we mean when we say "readers of all ages." HarperAlley is looking to publish about ten books a season, or about thirty books a year and is one of a number of mainstream book publishers that has been rapidly increasing the number of graphic novels for younger readers. And Jason Pamment has given them another two.

Britt Siess was formerly at Martin Literary & Media Management and represented graphic novelists. Clearly, Britt has branched out.