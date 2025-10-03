Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #125, Batman #2

Strange Parallels Between Batman #125 And Batman #2 (BatSpoilers)

Article Summary Batman #2 revisits dramatic Robin peril, echoing scenes from Batman #125 by Zdarsky and Jimenez.

Tim Drake faces new threats, this time attacked by Damian Wayne and caught in GCPD custody gone wrong.

Modern Gotham features intense policing, private forces, and social commentary on city surveillance.

Commissioner Vandal Savage emerges, framing Batman for murder and escalating stakes for the heroes.

From Batman #125 by Chip Zdarksy and Jorge Jimenez from 2022, their first issue together, saw Robin, Tim Drake, is shot and needing hospital treatment. And from the new Batman #2 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez, in which Robin, Tim Drake, is hit on the head with a squeegee by Damian Wayne and gets soaked.

Is this entirely a coincidence? Given that a few panels later…

Though it's a ride in a police van rather than the Batmobiile that follows, this time…

But both times with Batman stepping in… I wrote four months ago, on the 4th of July, that this series of Batman "is heading more to the worlds of Robocop, Judge Dredd and Blade Runner, satire and critique on policing in the modern city state. While also having a vigilante running around knocking heads. So we have journalists being arrested, personal Lexcorp body armour being sold like underwear of fashion accessories on shopping channels, suspicion about foreign dojos breeding ninjas on the streets, and more advertising screens than before, Times Square everywhere. And the police working with face-covered, armoured and weapons up private special forces to take down the villains of Gotham – and the heroes too."

And that seems to be where we are now at. The situation does escalate…

As one cop shoots another, out of the corner of a cape.

The shooter is the one who seems to take more of a permanent fall after a Batman kick. So while Robin is dealing with some more of Batman's cosmic excesses and driving a even-more damaged Batman this time…

Commissioner Vandal Savage turns up on the scene, making sure there are no available witnesses still able to speak…

… or to contradict his ability to blame Batman for murder. Not just murder but cop murder…

Let's hope that Batman doesn't have any police-specific Failsafe robots to be triggered like last time this all went down, also with Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez also in Batman #125…

BATMAN #2

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

ROBIN GETS HIS OWN DARK NIGHT AS FRACTION & JIMENEZ TURN UP THE HEAT ON THE DYNAMIC DUO! Injured, cuffed, and tossed in the back of a GCPD paddy wagon with a dozen uncuffed and violent criminals, Robin (Tim Drake) will have to use everything he's learned from the Dark Knight if he hopes to survive his own dark night. Will Batman arrive in time to help him, or will this mission change the way the city and the GCPD view the Dynamic Duo forever? $4.99 10/1/2025

