Stranger Things X TMNT For IDW San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Exclusives

San Diego Comic-Con is IDW Publishing's local show. So you expect them to come out for it with all manner of exclusives in a couple of weeks.

San Diego Comic-Con is IDW Publishing's local show. So you expect them to come out for it. In fact I don't think there is a comic book publisher closer to the show than IDW. They could cycle if they wanted to. Though bringing all these exclusive comics might make it harder. And it begins with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vs Stranger Things…

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES x STRANGER THINGS #1 hits shelves July 12, and fans at SDCC will have exclusive access to renowned illustrator Kyle Lambert's silver foil paper variant for the thrilling debut issue.

Comic collectors won't want to miss out on getting an early signed copy of MICHAEL GOLDEN'S MARVEL STORIES ARTIST'S EDITION. Signed by influential comic creator Michael Golden and numbered on a bookplate featuring his astonishing artwork, there will be a very limited amount of copies available.

The Eisner-nominated STAR TREK series unleashes DAY OF BLOOD #1 the week of SDCC, and the IDW booth will feature an eye-catching exclusive variant cover by STAR TREK artist Ángel Unzueta. The must-own issue is boldly printed on silver foil paper.

Continuing awesome artist Ben Bishop and eye-catching colorist Luis Antonio Delgado's series of exclusive variants, April O'Neil stars on the cover for TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE LAST RONIN – THE LOST DAY SPECIAL. Bishop will be signing at the booth – details to come – and unlike the other variants in the series, this one features black bars instead of light blue.

Debut at the booth before comic book stores get them…

LOCKE & KEY: WELCOME TO LOVECRAFT #1 – 15TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION

Black & White exclusive variant featuring original artwork by Gabriel Rodriguez

Designed by Gabriel Rodriguez in collaboration with the Skelton Crew Studio, this collector's item features Joe Hill's initials on the front handle, "2008" text on the front base of the key, and Gabriel Rodriguez's initials on the back handle of the key with "2023" text across the back base

Exclusive cover by Tony Fleecs

Exclusive cover by Michael Dooney

Exclusive silver foil variant with artwork by Stan Sakai's original cover art

Exclusive wrap-around cover artwork by Bruno Oliveira

Printed on silver foil paper and featuring exclusive cover artwork by Gigi Dutrei

Available at the booth, and on the IDW Exclusives Online Shop.

THE HUNGER AND THE DUSK #1

Artwork by Kyle Strahm

Artwork by Rahsan Ekhedal

Hardcover and dust jacket – which features the line art to colors process – artwork by Esau Escorza and Issac Escorza

Bookplate created and signed by Hannah Templer

Artwork by Scott Godlewski

