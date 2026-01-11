Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: supergirl

Supergirl #9 Preview: New Year, New Kryptonian Drama

Supergirl #9 hits stores this Wednesday with New Year's resolutions, family drama, and Lesla's mysterious secret that could spell disaster!

Article Summary Supergirl #9 arrives January 14th, with Kara facing New Year’s resolutions and the weight of Superman’s legacy.

Kara seeks to escape her cousin’s shadow in Midvale, surrounded by new friends and found family drama.

Lesla harbors a secret that could trigger catastrophe, adding fresh uncertainty to Supergirl’s future.

this Wednesday, January 14th, you can distract yourselves with Supergirl #9 from DC Comics

NEW YEAR, NEW KARA! As the clock and the town of Midvale count down to midnight, Supergirl finds herself surrounded by new friends and found family as she ponders her New Year's resolution. Will she turn over a new leaf, finally free of the shadow of her famous cousin, Superman? Plus, Lesla has a little secret that could lead to disaster!

SUPERGIRL #9

DC Comics

1125DC0120

1125DC0121 – Supergirl #9 Chrissie Zullo-Uminga Cover – $4.99

1125DC0122 – Supergirl #9 Cover – $4.99

1125DC0123 – Supergirl #9 Lucas Meyer Cover – $4.99

1125DC0124 – Supergirl #9 Fan Yang Cover – $4.99

1125DC0125 – Supergirl #9 Marguerite Sauvage Cover – $4.99

(W) Sophie Campbell (A) Joe Quinones (CA) Sophie Campbell

NEW YEAR, NEW KARA! As the clock and the town of Midvale count down to midnight, Supergirl finds herself surrounded by new friends and found family as she ponders her New Year's resolution. Will she turn over a new leaf, finally free of the shadow of her famous cousin, Superman? Plus, Lesla has a little secret that could lead to disaster!

In Shops: 1/14/2026

SRP: $3.99

