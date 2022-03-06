Superman Celebrated At Sydney Mardi Gras After Coming Out As Bisexual

Last year, Bleeding Cool scooped the world on the news that the new Superman, Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, would be revealed as a young bisexual man, in a relationship with his new boyfriend Jay Nakamura. And the news went global, with ructions all over the place. Conceived by editor Jamie Rich and writer Tom Taylor, the news caught fire.

And yesterday, in Tom Taylor's home country of Australia, the Sydney Mardi Gras celebrated the news with one group dressing up as Superman, with a large inflatable Superman in town, and performing a routine holding front pages of The Daily Planet exclaiming that Superman Is Coming Out.

The Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras, Sydney Mardi Gras, or Mardi Gras festival in Sydney, Australia is attended by hundreds of thousands of people from around Australia and overseas. One of the largest such festivals in the world, it includes a variety of events such as the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade and Party, Bondi Beach Drag Races, Harbour Party, the academic discussion panel Queer Thinking, Mardi Gras Film Festival, as well as Fair Day, which attracts 70,000 people to Victoria Park, Sydney. It is New South Wales' second-largest annual event in terms of economic impact, generating an annual income of about A$30 million for the state.

The Sydney Mardi Gras parade began in 1978 as a march and commemoration of the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York, and grew from gay rights parades when numerous participants had been arrested by New South Wales Police Force. The Mardi Gras Parade maintains a political flavour, with many marching groups and floats promoting LGBTQIA+ rights issues or themes. Reflecting changes since the first Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras, participants in the Mardi Gras Parade now include groups of uniformed Australian Defence Force personnel, police officers from New South Wales Police Force, as well as interstate and federal police officers, firefighters and other emergency services personnel from the Australian LGBTQIA+ communities. Marriage equality was a dominant theme in the 2011 Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade with at least 15 floats lobbying for same-sex marriage.

In this, the parade's 44th year, it was held at the Sydney Cricket Ground due to Covid-19 restrictions. In 2019 Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras submitted a bid to host WorldPride 2023 competing against Montreal, Canada and Houston, Texas. InterPride chose Sydney, Australia to host WorldPride 2023 at their Athens October 2019 Annual General Meeting of three hundred delegate organizations – the first time WorldPride will be held in the Southern Hemisphere or Asia Pacific region.

This week sees DC Comics publish Jon Kent in Superman: Son Of Kal-El #9 in a Nightwing crossover.

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #9 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Bruno Redondo

Superman/Nightwing crossover part 2 of 2! Nightwing promised Clark Kent that while he's off-planet, Nightwing would look after Clark's son, Jon, as he tries to fill his father's shoes as Superman. But with someone out there murdering superpowered people, is Nightwing in over his head? Read Nightwing #89 for part 1 of this crossover story!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/08/2022

