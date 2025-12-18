Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Superman, Reign Of The Superboys, superboy prime

Superman Goes Missing So Superboy Prime Takes Over In 2026 Event

Superman goes missing so Superboy Prime takes over in Reign Of The Superboys 2026 event from DC Comics

DC Comics' Reign of the Superboys begins in March 2026 in Action Comics #1096 by Mark Waid and Skylar Patridge, as a young Superboy Clark Kent from the past collides with today's Justice League Unlimited. And Martian Manhunter, Mary Marvel, and Booster Gold search for a missing Man of Tomorrow in history itself. That same week, Supergirl #11 by Sophie Campbell drops Kara into Kandor, strips her powers, and gives her a cybernetic upgrade as she leads a revolution alongside Conner Kent and a legion of Boy Thunder clones. Then in Superman Unlimited #11 by Dan Slott and Lucas Meyer, Jon Kent confronts a terrifying time-bending enemy and a brand-new character – Tomorrow Man – whose arrival destabilises reality. In Superman #36 by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora, as Superboy Prime steps into the ongoing series and claims the mantle of Superman in a move usually reserved for full-blown crossover events. And all tying in together as the Reign of the Superboys… even as one of the Superboys is also leading the New Titans by Tate Brombal and Taurin Clarke…

ACTION COMICS #1096

Written by MARK WAID

Art by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by RYAN SOOK and ETHAN YOUNG

Reign of the Superboys variant cover by ACO

Corner Box variant cover by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Symbol variant cover

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/11/26

As Clark Kent reaches the spring of his sophomore year at Smallville High, things have changed for Superboy. Yes, he's become Smallville's protector, but at what cost? Buckling under the weight of his super-secret, Clark now feels more alone than ever. Could there be more out there like him? Find out as the Boy of Steel's world is turned upside down by the truth!

SUPERGIRL #11

Written by SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Art by SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by JEFF DEKAL, TERRY DODSON, and SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Reign of the Superboys variant cover by ACO

Corner Box variant cover by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Women's History Month variant cover by LEIRIX

Symbol variant cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/11/26

With the bottled city on fire (literally), Kara Zor-El abandons the comfort of Midvale to save the last survivors of Krypton. The youth are in revolt after a shocking secret is revealed, and the Science Council is put on trial for its crimes against the next generation. Can Supergirl find peace between the two warring factions?

SUPERMAN #36

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by JUAN FERREYRA, TAURIN CLARKE, and ROD REIS

Reign of the Superboys variant cover by ACO

Corner Box variant cover by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Symbol variant cover

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/25/26

After the shocking events of DC K.O., Superman is missing. But one hero steps up to take his place…Superboy Prime?! Normally, Prime has only been part of massive DC events, but now he gets a real shot at showing the world he can be just as great a hero as Superman! Superstar artist Dan Mora returns to Superman for an action-packed and fun adventure that changes the face of the DC Universe!

SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #11

Written by DAN SLOTT

Art by LUCAS MEYER

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by BRUNO REDONDO, RACHTA LIN, and LUCIO PARRILLO

Reign of the Superboys variant cover by ACO

Corner Box variant cover by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Symbol variant cover

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/18/26

What's worse than a fifth-dimensional imp? A fourth dimensional demon! Jon Kent faces off against his greatest archenemy, a terrifying time-bending foe who's attacking him years before they've ever met! Witness the final moments of Jon Kent, Superman. Also in this issue: Superboy?! No. Really? Wait. What?! Yeah. You'd better not miss this one. Call your retailer now. Reserve your copy now. Don't wait. Go. Call. Now!

NEW TITANS #33

Written by TATE BROMBAL

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Art by SAMI BASRI

Variant covers by ETHAN YOUNG and STEPHEN BYRNE

Corner Box variant cover by SAMI BASRI

Women's History Month variant cover by LEIRIX

Symbol variant cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

After helping save the world from yet another world-ending event, the Titans have earned some much-deserved rest. Back in Titans Tower, they're glad to be reunited again…But it almost feels too good to be true. Are these Titans who they claim to be? And if they can't trust each other… can they even trust themselves? Tate Brombal and Sami Basri kick off a brand-new era for the next generation of superheroes! ON SALE 3/18/26

