Superman: Son of Kal-El #14 Preview: Bye Bye Bendix?

The Revolutionaries are about to live up to their name in this preview of Superman: Son of Kal-El #14 and overthrow the Gamorran government… or die trying. Check out the preview below.

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #14

DC Comics

0622DC180

0622DC181 – Superman: Son of Kal-El #14 Rafael Sarmento Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Cian Tormey (CA) Travis Moore

Henry Bendix has threatened and manipulated and killed without consequence. Now, after a shocking coordinated attack on Earth's heroes, it's time for Superman, Jay, and the Revolutionaries to strike back. But first, Jay Nakamura must embrace his powers and become the hero Jon knows he can be.

In Shops: 8/9/2022

SRP: $3.99

