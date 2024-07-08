Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Agent, graphic novel, Gravestone Sessions, Jeremy Holt

Surely Books Picks Up Jeremy Holt & Dave Cole's Gravestone Sessions

The Gravestone Sessions is a new YA graphic novel by Jeremy Holt and Dave Cole picked up by Mariko Tamaki's Surely Books imprint.

The graphic novel explores identity through a nonbinary protagonist's journey.

Charlotte Greenbaum and Mariko Tamaki secure world rights for the 2027 release.

Surely Books, part of Abrams, focuses on queer-themed graphic novels for youth.

The Gravestone Sessions is a new YA graphic novel by Jeremy Holt and Dave Cole that follows "Ezra, a nonbinary high school student and sculptor struggling with their senior art thesis of identity. When they find a way to communicate with the dead, they become obsessed with exploring their lineage to try to lend context to their present in order to graduate. "

Charlotte Greenbaum and Mariko Tamaki at Abrams/Surely Books have bought world rights to The Gravestone Sessions in an exclusive submission for publication in 2027. Jeremy Holt and Dave Cole's agent Jessica Mileo at InkWell Management represented them both in the deal.

Jeremy Holt is a non-binary author whose comic book works include Venom, DC Pride, Marvel Voices, Gatsby, Made in Korea, Virtually Yours, Before Houdini, After Houdini, and Skip to the End. Dave Cole graduated from Graphic Design from Paier College of Art in 2007, and works as a comic book creator as well as a professional wrestler. The Gravestone Sessions is part of a line of queer-focused graphic novels at Abrams, called Surely Books, curated by Mariko Tamaki, publishing three to four books a year. Abrams, founded in in 1949 as Harry N. Abrams, is an American publisher of art and illustrated books, children's books, and stationery. Abrams ComicArts was founded in 2009 under the editorial direction of Charles Kochman. In 2024, the imprint became a full division of the publisher. The expansion of children and teenager graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now, it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids' graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century. What will they want to be reading in ten years, I wonder?

