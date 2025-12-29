Sweeney Boo's Speak Of The Devil in HarperCollins April 2026 Solicits

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: HarperCollins, sweeney boo

Sweeney Boo's Witchy graphic novel sequel Speak Of The Devil is in HarperCollins April 2026 solicits and solicitations, as well as bringing British comic book The Beano, which has been around as long as Superman, to the USA with Dennis The Menace, who has been around as long as the American Dennis The Menace…

SPEAK OF THE DEVIL TP A WITCHY GRAPHIC NOVEL

(W/A/CA) Sweeney Boo

Months after Abigail and her friends thwarted a dark magic ritual that threatened to destroy Younwity Institute, new dangers and long-buried secrets bubble to the surface. As autumn turns to winter, a mysterious, rune-dotted fissure has appeared on the school grounds, and no one from the Coven is able to seal it—no matter how powerful their magic is. Even worse, it's believed this fissure is the source of dangerous tremors that continue to rip through the grounds, threatening the Institute's very foundation. Abigail is certain this is all her fault and hatches a plan to seal the fissure herself, but when her ritual goes sideways, she awakens a long-dormant entity hellbent on revenge. To put things right, Abigail will need to unearth the true history of Younwity Institute and, just maybe, unravel the secrets of her own forgotten past along the way. $18.99 3/4/2026

BEANO FICTION PICK YOUR OWN STORY TP VOL 03 THE DAY WE GOT LOST IN TIME

(W) Craig Graham, Mike Stirling (A/CA) Lucie Ebrey

Have you got what it takes to keep Dennis and Walter from erasing each other from history? It's a week night and you have a sleepover round Dennis's house! It's going to be EPIC! … Is what you thought before Dennis pulled a prank that shut the school down and you were forced to go to work with his parents. BORING! … Is what you thought before you, Dennis, Gnasher and Walter got sucked into a time machine that sent you back in time to when their parents were your age! AWESOME! … Is what you thought before Dennis and Walter messed with the timeline and started disappearing. Can you make the right decisions and get history back on track before it's too late? Find out in this pick your own story, where YOU are the main character! $10.99 4/1/2026

I WITNESSED THE GREAT TRAIN ROBBERY OF 1963 TP

(W) Andrea Debbink (A/CA) Crystal Jayme

Aspiring investigative reporter Marilyn is in for an unforgettable trip when she sneaks aboard a Royal Mail train from Glasgow to London on the night of August 7, 1963. While Marilyn's focused on her writing portfolio and convincing Dad not to ship her to boarding school, the night takes a turn when she witnesses more than a dozen masked men board the train. What Marilyn didn't know when she snuck aboard was that this Mail Train was transporting over £2 million in cash. The robbers detain the crewmen, seize control of the train, and then abscond into the night with their bounty…but thanks to Marilyn, they won't make it out scot-free.

$15.99 3/18/2026

TOUGH TIMES HC EL TORO AND FRIENDS GRAPHIC NOVEL

(W/A/CA) Raul the Third

"Fantastically fun! Your kids will go loco for El Toro!" —Jeff Kinney, author of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid seriesThe rookie Kid Toro hasn't won a match in a long time. He loses to every wrestler he fights, from Al "the Crain" Scorpio to Prickly Pear to Burrobot. It feels like he'll never win again!Luckily, his coach, Ricky Raton, won't let him give up so easily. As he reminds his young fighter what he does best, Kid Toro starts to realize that, when you get knocked down, getting back up makes all the difference.Tackling Spanish phrases and packed full of humor, these Eisner-nominated early reader graphic novels are essential for readers who want an action-packed story and lots of laughs. $12.99 3/4/2026

FGTEEV CAMPFIRE TALES TP VOL 01 THE CURSED CAMPGROUND

(W) FGTeeV (A/CA) Tim Wesson

It is a dark and stormy night, and the FGTeeV family is headed out to the woods for some old-fashioned, unplugged together time. But all is not as it seems at the cabin Duddy rented…strange mysteries are afoot. BIG-afoot.Yep, the craziness all starts when Duddz accidentally summons Bigfoot to the campground. Before they know what's going on, vampires, mummies, sea monsters, and more are all hot on their tails! Will Moomy, Duddy, Lexi, Mike, Chase, and Shawn be able to figure out what's going on…before they become a monster's next meal?Hit the trails in the first book of this all-new, highly illustrated series from beloved YouTube gamers and online celebrities FGTeeV, with more than 45 MILLION subscribers and over 50 BILLION views! $9.99 3/4/2026

