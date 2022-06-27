Take The Last Line In AfterShock Comics' September 2022 Solicits

Currently, London has been hit by tube and train strikes. Into that apocalyptic madness comes Richard Dinnick and Jose Holder's Last Line from AfterShock comics, launching in their September 2022 solicitations, alongside 06 Protocol #1 by Lee Turner and Cliff Richards, and Hell Is A Squared Circle by Chris Condon and Francesco Biagini.

LAST LINE #1









(W) Richard Dinnick (A) Jose Holder

Sally Hazzard just had the worst day of her life: While on a usual shift as a driver for the tube, the unthinkable happened when a man is pushed in front of her train and killed.

But…there's something strange here. Sally swears the man was pushed but her supervisors, witnesses and the cc tv footage all show the man falling on his own. Sally cannot let this go, and her investigation into the murder introduces her to an MI-6 agent named Edward Tarn also curious about the so-called accident.

Together, Sally and Ed discover an off-world explanation for the assassination, plus an alien invasion and the craziest plot twist of all: an interplanetary travel system buried deep beneath the London Underground!

Written by Richard Dinnick (Doctor Who: The 12th Doctor, Thunderbirds are Go!, Lost in Space: Countdown to Danger) and drawn by Jose Holder (X-Men: Apocalypse, Assassin's Creed: Origins, Rainbow Six Siege).

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022
SRP: 4.99

SRP: 4.99

06 PROTOCOL #1









(W) Lee Turner (A) Cliff Richards

The seemingly perfect life of the Mirino family is shattered when family patriarch, Faust, is brutally murdered on a quiet summer night. His wife, Cat, and 16-year-old daughter, Missy, are forced to confront a shocking truth about Faust's involvement in a secret government program known as THE '06 PROTOCOL.

Now, Cat and Missy have to protect each other as they are hunted, and haunted, by the people and secrets of Faust's double life.

Written by Lee Turner and illustrated by Cliff Richards (10 YEARS TO DEATH, Batman: Red Hood – The Lost Days, Wonder Woman: Mission's End) comes a story of family secrets, betrayal and bonds built in blood.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022
SRP: 4.99

SRP: 4.99

HELL IS A SQUARED CIRCLE ONESHOT





(W) Chris Condon (A) Francesco Biagini

Is Wrestling Noir a genre? It is now!

Ted "The Irish Mooska" Walsh is a third-tier wrestling heel with a problem – himself. He's behind on rent, child support and his career, but he thinks he can change things. As he attempts to take control of his life, his actions leave him with blood on his hands. Ted finds himself on the run from the authorities and the darkness of his past. As Ted tries to escape his former self and build a new, better future, his mistakes come back to haunt him – in the ring and out of it.

HELL IS A SQUARED CIRCLE is a 48-page Prestige Format ONE SHOCK from Writer Chris Condon (That Texas Blood) and illustrated by Francesco Biagini (Dingo, 18 Days). Don't miss out on this body slam to hell from such an electrifying creative team.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022
SRP: 7.99

SRP: 7.99

WE LIVE TP VOL 02 AGE OF THE PALLADIONS





(W) Roy & Inaki Miranda (A / CA) Inaki Miranda

This volume is on sale in OCTOBER 2022

Welcome back to the world of WE LIVE -to the hopeful apocalyptic world of Tala and Hototo.

Six years have passed since Salvation Day, when the Palladions emerged as the protectors of humanity, saving the five remaining Megalopolis and securing the future of the human species.

But nothing lasts forever. Death, famine and desperation lurk around the streets of Megalopolis 9. The New Nature has learned how to break the energy channels that power the Beacon, which, in turn, powers the Palladions and the city's lifesaving shield.

Now, Hototo, along with his sister Tala, plus new friends and old, must venture into the wastelands in search of a solution, to defy the odds and live another day.

Volume one collects the entire second arc, WE LIVE: AGE OF THE PALLADIONS #1 Black, #1 White and issues #2-5.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022
SRP: 19.99

SRP: 19.99

JIMMYS LITTLE BASTARDS #2





(W) Garth Ennis (A) Russell Braun

Things get sticky as Jimmy and Nancy take a submarine ride into the unknown, where an old enemy awaits their arrival in the most peculiar circumstances imaginable. Sir X and Mr. Thump return, Nancy gets rid of some unwanted trash and Idi's crimes are revealed in all their horror. You won't see this one coming – but if you do, we recommend you get the hell out of the way.

A new generation of Bastards is back and bolder than ever! A special 3-issue oversized prestige format mini-series from Jimmy's creators GARTH ENNIS and RUSS BRAUN!

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022
SRP: 7.99

SRP: 7.99

SAMURAI DOGGY #2





(W) Chris Tex (A / CA) Santtos

As Samurai Doggy and his robo-vulture mentor Rei set out to uncover the truth behind Doggy's mother's brutal murders, he first must unravel a gangster scheme within a popular amusement park – but will he be able to take down the gang, or will they take him down first?

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022
SRP: 3.99

SRP: 3.99

VINEYARD #2





(W) Brian Hawkins (A / CA) Sami Kivela

The Vines family finds their second victim and sacrifice. Adonis dives deeper into his devotion to Dionysus, to his father's delight. Meanwhile, Sophia returns home to save her mother, but Maranatha isn't willing to give up on the family just yet.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022
SRP: 4.99

SRP: 4.99

BROTHER OF ALL MEN #3





(W) Zac Thompson (A / CA) Eoin Marron

A descent into the weird history of so-called Canada.

As an uncanny event shakes the faith of the entire cult, Guy grows desperate for answers about BROTHER XII's true intent. With his back against the wall, his cover compromised and time running out, Guy is forced to decide if it's worth trusting his brother, Bastien, with the truth.

Each issue of THE BROTHER OF ALL MEN features 24 pages of story and art with a cardstock cover!

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022
SRP: 4.99

SRP: 4.99

THERES SOMETHING WRONG WITH PATRICK TODD #3





(W) Ed Brisson (A / CA) Gavin Guidry

It's Patrick vs. Zeus. Where did the machete-wielding maniac Zeus come from and how does he know so much about Patrick? Secrets about Patrick, his mother and his telepathic powers begin to bubble to the surface. Even if Patrick manages to survive, he'll never be the same again.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022
SRP: 3.99

SRP: 3.99

WHERE STARSHIPS GO TO DIE #4





(W) Mark Sable (A) Alberto Locati

The crew of the Nautilus came to Point Nemo looking for the wreck of earth's first starship. Now, the survivors find themselves trapped inside an intact rocket from a doomed Soviet mission to Mars. As depth charges cause the ship to flood, our heroes must battle an alien threat that's already killed two of their comrades.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022
SRP: 3.99

SRP: 3.99

ASTRONAUT DOWN #4





(W) James Patrick (A / CA) Rubine

Douglas has crash-landed in a new reality. He's stranded there, his ability to send a transmission is gone and the worst thing possible has happened: In this reality, he's a hero and everything he's ever wanted exists…including his wife. But it all comes at the expense of his own reality. Every thank you, every gift and every dream come true is now torture since he can't save the dying world he once called home…or can he?

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022
SRP: 3.99

SRP: 3.99

A CALCULATED MAN #4





(W) Paul Tobin (A / CA) Alberto Alburquerque

The truth about Jack Beans is finally laid bare for everyone to see. The Keys crime family knows full well what Jack has been doing. The U.S. Marshals know all the crimes he's been committing. Even Vera, Jack's girlfriend, now knows he wasn't at all kidding about his single-handed attempt to eradicate an entire crime family from the city. But does this all mean that Jack's number is finally up, or does this peculiar genius have a few hidden lines in his equation?

Each issue of A CALCULATED MAN features 24 pages of story and art with a cardstock cover!

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022
SRP: 4.99

SRP: 4.99

DOGS OF LONDON #5





(W) Peter Milligan (A) Artecida

Sir Frank Babbs is finally reunited with the childhood friends he thought he'd killed and buried long ago. But who's going to end up top dog? Will Frank find out the real reason why Danny Vince killed his beloved Audrey? Can The Dogs forgive Danny for what he did to them? In the fifth and final issue of DOGS OF LONDON, there's the romance of young love. A dark old family secret. A right old tear-up between a lot of old men who should know better. And an unexpected declaration of love. Woof woof!

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022
SRP: 3.99

SRP: 3.99

SHOCK VALUE TP





(W) Cullen Bunn, Mark Sable, Frank Tieri (A) Dalibor Talajic, Giorgio Pontrelli, Joe Eisma

Collecting three popular Prestige-Format One Shocks for the very first time!

Dive to fathomless depths of both love and body horror, dream of Cthulhu, an ageless horror soon to wreak havoc on the world, and solve a fairy tale crime that'll ruin your childhood! SHOCK VALUE collects three tall tales created by AfterShock's best and brightest.

Featuring EDEN from Cullen Bunn (PIECEMEAL, DARK ARK) and Dalibor Talaji? (WITCH HAMMER, RELAY), MISKATONIC: EVEN DEATH MAY DIE from Mark Sable (WAR ON TERROR: GODKILLERS) and Giorgio Pontrelli (Dylan Dog) and TALES OF MOTHER F. GOOSE from Frank Tieri (AFTERDARK, PESTILENCE) and Joe Eisma (Morning Glories, Engineward).

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022
SRP: 19.99

SRP: 19.99

OCEAN WILL TAKE US TP





(W) Rich Douek (A / CA) Carlos Olivares

This volume is on sale in OCTOBER 2022

Something's lurking in the waters of Almanzar Bay – and when Casey March tries out for the swim team, he learns firsthand that messing with the social order of his new high school can have dangerous – even deadly – consequences!

From Bram Stoker-Award nominated writer Rich Douek (Sea of Sorrows, Road of Bones) and artist Carlos Olivares.

Volume one collects the entire first arc, issues #1-5

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022
SRP: 17.99

SRP: 17.99