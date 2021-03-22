Taskmaster Variant Raises Money For Atlanta Shooting Victims Families

Previously, Bleeding Cool reported that two comic book retailers familiar to Bleeding Cool readers are Ssalefish Comics of North Carolina and Wonderworld Comics of Michigan had created a joint retailer exclusive variant cover of the second printing of Taskmaster #3 from Marvel Comics. This is the issue that featured the first appearance of South Korea's equivalent of Captain America, Taegukgi. Which has seen them putting him on the cover, drawn by Will Sliney, as a homage to the Captain Marvel #17 second-printing by Adrian Alphona that featured the first cover appearance of Pakistani-American superhero, Ms Marvel, which has become a collector's item in its own right, especially after the news of the upcoming live TV Marvel series for later in the year.

But in the light of the recent gun murders in Atlanta and other recent attacks on the Asian-American community, both store has stated that they will donate the sales of 500 copies of the book to Atlanta's Shooting Victims' Family Fund. They state "In a world that needs REAL heroes, we know this is small token but we hope that our efforts help the families that need it."

Both retailers, Bret Parks and Dennis Barger, have Korean heritage in their family and will be splitting the 3000 print run of this retailer exclusive cover between the two stores. The book is scheduled to ship on the 24th of March 2021 and the stores are charging $19.45 for each copy. Between them, they should raise around $10,000 for the fund.

Initially, when first published, the first printing of Taskmaster #3 jumped up to $15 on eBay with ease. Since then the 1:25 variant cover has sold for $230, with the standard cover selling for up to $40, though it has calmed down a little since. Taskmaster #4 will now be published on the 10th of March.

TASKMASTER #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

APR200949

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Alessandro Vitti (CA) Valerio Giangiordano

TARGET: AMI HAN! Taskmaster's journey to clear his name brings him to South Korea's national super human espionage agency! But before he can target Director Han, he'll have to go toe-to-toe with the White Fox! Rated T+