Taskmaster #3 At $15 Over "South Korean Captain America" Taegukgi

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Taskmaster was a series originally intended to be published alongside the release of the Black Widow movie. It was delayed along with other Black Widow tie-ins as the pandemic and shutdown hit, but was then scheduled by Marvel Comics anyway because, well, why not. And you know what? It is rather fun.

Taskmaster #3 At $15 Over "South Korean Captain America" Taegukgi
Taskmaster #3 artwork by Alessandro Vitti 

But as a result of all this fuss, orders were lower than might have been expected for the series.

Taskmaster #3 At $15 Over "South Korean Captain America" Taegukgi
Taskmaster #3 artwork by Alessandro Vitti 

Which is a shame because not only is it a rather fun comic book, but the third issue has boomed rather, on eBay. With copies selling for up to $25 a pop.

Taskmaster #3 At $15 Over "South Korean Captain America" Taegukgi
Taskmaster #3 artwork by Alessandro Vitti 

And all because of this fellow. Taskmaster #3 features the first appearance of a brand new South Korean superhero named Taegukgi.

Taskmaster #3 At $15 Over "South Korean Captain America" Taegukgi
Taskmaster #3 artwork by Alessandro Vitti 

Who is being portrayed as the South Korean equivalent of Captain America.

Taskmaster #3 At $15 Over "South Korean Captain America" Taegukgi
Taskmaster #3 artwork by Alessandro Vitti 

And for some reason, that's enough to make this comic book suddenly eight times more valuable than it was last week. Maybe someone on Reddit thought it was being short-sold or something. That seems to be the only logical explanation these days.

Anyway, you may still find a copy on your local comic book shop's shelf. Especially the kind of store that doesn't pay one blind bit of notice to what the internet has to say about whatever. And with Alessandro Vitti drawing people who don't at all look like Keanu Reeves.

TASKMASTER #3 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
APR200949
(W) Jed MacKay (A) Alessandro Vitti (CA) Valerio Giangiordano
TARGET: AMI HAN! Taskmaster's journey to clear his name brings him to South Korea's national super human espionage agency! But before he can target Director Han, he'll have to go toe-to-toe with the White Fox! Rated T+ In Shops: Feb 10, 2021 SRP: $3.99

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  