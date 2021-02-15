Taskmaster #3 At $15 Over "South Korean Captain America" Taegukgi

Taskmaster was a series originally intended to be published alongside the release of the Black Widow movie. It was delayed along with other Black Widow tie-ins as the pandemic and shutdown hit, but was then scheduled by Marvel Comics anyway because, well, why not. And you know what? It is rather fun.

But as a result of all this fuss, orders were lower than might have been expected for the series.

Which is a shame because not only is it a rather fun comic book, but the third issue has boomed rather, on eBay. With copies selling for up to $25 a pop.

And all because of this fellow. Taskmaster #3 features the first appearance of a brand new South Korean superhero named Taegukgi.

Who is being portrayed as the South Korean equivalent of Captain America.

And for some reason, that's enough to make this comic book suddenly eight times more valuable than it was last week. Maybe someone on Reddit thought it was being short-sold or something. That seems to be the only logical explanation these days.

Anyway, you may still find a copy on your local comic book shop's shelf. Especially the kind of store that doesn't pay one blind bit of notice to what the internet has to say about whatever. And with Alessandro Vitti drawing people who don't at all look like Keanu Reeves.

TASKMASTER #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

APR200949

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Alessandro Vitti (CA) Valerio Giangiordano

TARGET: AMI HAN! Taskmaster's journey to clear his name brings him to South Korea's national super human espionage agency! But before he can target Director Han, he'll have to go toe-to-toe with the White Fox! Rated T+ In Shops: Feb 10, 2021 SRP: $3.99