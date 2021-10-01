Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #5 Out In February 2022

At the Diamond Retailer Summit this past weekend, IDW was happy to talk up the success of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, with Kevin Eastman going through multiple printings, with the fifth and final issue confirmed to be published in February 2022. It's been a long time coming but with issue 4 just out this past week, you only have three or four months to wait. We also get a look at this cover to TMNT: The Last Ronin #5, and is looking more Dark Knight Returns than ever.

Here are the solicitations for every issue so far… as well as when they were published.

TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) CVR A EASTMAN ESCORZA

(W) Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz (A/CA) Kevin Eastman, Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza

It's the TMNT event of 2020! Springing from the minds of TMNT co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird comes an epic like you've never seen before! In a future NYC far different than the one we know today, a lone surviving Turtle goes on a seemingly hopeless mission to obtain justice for his fallen family and friends. Kinetic layouts from Eastman, inks from Esau and Isaac Escorza and a thrilling script full of surprises from longtime TMNT scribe Tom Waltz all combine to make this one of the most memorable TMNT stories you will ever read!

Oversized in both format and page count, this is a perennial TMNT tale that can't be missed!" In Shops: Oct 28, 2020 SRP: $8.99 TMNT THE LAST RONIN #2 (OF 5)

(W) Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz (A) Kevin Eastman (A/CA) Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza

Secrets are revealed as we begin to discover what happened in the past to lead to this nightmarish future. The Ronin meets an unexpected new ally but the Foot Clan begins an exhaustive sweep of the Bottom to find the vengeful mutant. And what role does Baxter Stockman play?In Shops: Feb 17, 2021 SRP: $8.99 TMNT THE LAST RONIN #3 (OF 5)

(W) Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz (A) Ben Bishop (A/CA) Kevin Eastman, Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza

Unexpected allies from the past reveal a possible path to salvation! As the Foot Clan sweeps NYC for the rogue Ronin, a final desperate plan in the name of vengeance is made! Spanning decades, this issue's action and intrigue will set up the astounding final issues! In Shops: May 26, 2021 SRP: $8.99 TMNT THE LAST RONIN #4 (OF 5) CVR A EASTMAN

(W) Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz (A) Ben Bishop (A/CA) Kevin Eastman, Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza

With a few key allies, the Ronin takes on the greatest risk yet to infiltrate Baxter Stockman's tech island! What happened many years ago to set the Ronin on this quest for vengeance? Find out in this action-packed penultimate issue!In Shops: Sep 22, 2021 SRP: $8.99