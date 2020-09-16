Thanos Is The Big Bad In Marvel's Eternals

Marvel's new comic book series Eternals launches in November, just before a certain movie is/was meant to be coming out. But Marvel Comics is also teasing the second issue of the series by Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic and it's a rather familiar face – especially to the movie-going public who may potentially;y teased into picking up the comic book in lieu of the movie.

In his newsletter, Kieron Gillen says "It's a character I've only ever written very briefly before, and has always been one of my favourites. It's very beautiful. Esad is a monster, and his vision for this particular monster is something else."

The Mad Titan has returned. In the aftermath of an Eternal's death, Ikaris goes up against Thanos in the heart of a city twisted by time. This epic battle will be explored in ETERNALS #2 and will reveal the monumental role Thanos will play in this bold new vision of Jack Kirby's classic Marvel creation. In ETERNALS, mastermind creators Kieron Gillen (The Wicked + The Divine, Uncanny X-Men, Thor) and Esad Ribić (Secret Wars, King Thor) will take readers on an unpredictable journey that will change everything you thought you knew about this enigmatic group of heroes. This groundbreaking series will serve as a perfect entry point for longtime fans or those experiencing these iconic characters for the first time and will redefine what it truly means to be ETERNAL. Don't miss the shocking return of one of Marvel's most feared villains when ETERNALS #2 hits stands in December!

Oh and there's a little bit of animation as well. Just in case you really, really want to see something more right now.

