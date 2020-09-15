Marvel Comics December 2020 Solicitations, Frankensteined

Marvel Comics will be releasing their full December 2020 solicitations today or tomorrow. But we can also have a runaround everything they have announced so far. With Vita Ayala making their debut on New Mutants, and remember that Enter The Phoenix will be coming alongside The King In Black.





NEW MUTANTS #14

Written by VITA AYALA

Art and Cover by ROD REIS

On the edge of mutant society, the younger generation of X-Men cut loose in the Wild Hunt—going big, blowing things up, and combining powers to see who gets crowned king of the mountain! In the aftermath of X of Swords, a mysterious threat has taken root on Krakoa. This ancient enemy is powerful, hungry, and all too familiar to the New Mutants, and it'll take X-Men from all generations to stop it. Join Magik, Dani Moonstar, Karma, Warpath, Wolfsbane, Warlock, Scout, and more of your favorites in an unpredictable series that will explore uncharted territory of the new mutant status quo that kicked off in Jonathan Hickman's groundbreaking House of X!

MARAUDERS #16

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

RED REVENGE !

"The Black King did wrong. Now he must pay."

KING IN BLACK #1 (OF 5)

Written by DONNY CATES

Art and Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

DARKNESS REIGNS!

After a campaign across the galaxy, Knull's death march arrives to Earth and, worse yet, he hasn't come alone! With an army of hundreds of thousands of symbiote dragons at his command, the King in Black is a force unlike any Earth's heroes have ever faced. EDDIE BROCK, A.K.A. VENOM has seen firsthand the chaos that even one of Knull's symbiotic monsters can wreak – will he survive an encounter with the God of the Abyss himself? From Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman, JP Mayer, Frank Martin and VC's Clayton Cowles comes the definitive chapter in their two-year-long VENOM saga that changed everything you thought you knew about symbiotes!

KING IN BLACK #2 (OF 5)

Written by DONNY CATES

Art and Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

HAIL TO THE KING!

VENOM #31

Written by DONNY CATES

Art and Cover by IBAN COELLO

KING IN BLACK ARRIVES!

What happens to Eddie Brock when he finally comes face to face with the lord of the abyss, the KING IN BLACK: KNULL?

BLACK CAT #1

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by C.F. VILLA

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

THE CAT IN BLACK IS BACK!

Feeling lucky? Knull's attack on Earth interrupts the Black Cat's latest heist, and if you know Felicia, you know that's a problem. So the Cat and her crew aim to steal something of greatest value to both Knull and Earth's hope of survival. You'll have to pick up this issue to find out what! This issue guest-stars the X-Men! Captain America! And Doctor Strange! DO NOT MISS IT!!!

KING IN BLACK: IRON MAN/DOCTOR DOOM #1

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Art and Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

Iron Man has risked everything to save Eddie Brock, but now he's left with nothing but guilt. As longtime 'frenemy' Doctor Doom shows up with both counseling words and ulterior motives, they'lll be forced to battle an all-too-familiar specter of the holiday season—albeit one now twisted and controlled by the recent invasion of Earth by the symbiote homeworld. As Iron Man and Doom fight as temporary allies, their unexpected encounter both with each other and a horrifying inversion of yuletide joy may ultimately reveal to them the true meaning of Knull-mas.

KING IN BLACK: IMMORTAL HULK #1

Written by AL EWING

Art and Cover by AARON KUDER

A PRESENT FOR THE HULK!

The Hulk is in a bad place. Half of his alters are dead or missing — including Bruce Banner — and the Leader's got the rest of him on the ropes. But never let it be said that Joe Fixit doesn't know how to have a good time — and he's out to make sure this is the best holiday the Hulk's ever had. He just has to fight his way through a planet of symbiotes first.

KING IN BLACK: NAMOR #1 (OF 5)

Written by KURT BUSIEK

Art by BEN DEWEY AND JONAS SCHARF

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Spinning out of the KING IN BLACK epic comes a dark, chilling story of the birth of Atlantis's greatest villains. The players: Namor, Lady Dorma of Atlantis, the outsider Attuma — all still in their teen years — and The Swift Riders, the Atlantean Empire's greatest heroes. It begins with alliances and possibility, as Attuma's people may join the Empire…but what lies ahead is tragedy, betrayal, and the unleashing of dangerous, deadly magics. A deep dive into Marvel history…and the birth of a threat that will only grow in menace across time.

KING IN BLACK: NAMOR #2 (OF 5)

Written by KURT BUSIEK

Art by BEN DEWEY AND JONAS SCHARF

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

The Young Namor, Attuma and Dorma get to accompany the Swift Riders on a mission, see them in action and learn from them. But the mission involves Russian alchemists in 1930s Murmansk, a dangerous mystic relic, and a catastrophe that brings to life the most menacing threat that Atlantis has ever faced! Now all of undersea civilization is imperiled, and only three youngsters can save it!

SPIDER-WOMAN #7

Written by KARLA PACHECO

Art by PERE PÉREZ

Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

Abandoned by her friends, there's only one person who comes to Jess' aid…Octavia Vermis! She's got a cure for Jessica, and the prescription is: Crime! Under the cover of the Knull invasion, Spider-Woman is stealing elements of a cure to her condition…OR IS SHE?

ATLANTIS ATTACKS #5 (of 5)

Written by GREG PAK

Art by ARIO ANINDITO

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYANT

The war between the Agents of Atlas and the armies of Atlantis comes to a startling conclusion this December in Atlantis Attacks #5. With the fate of the world hanging in the balance, all will be revealed in this titanic tale of love and betrayal featuring Namor, Shang-Chi, Silk, Wave, and more. And when the dust of one war settles, a new enemy will emerge from the depths…

Amidst this epic clash between the Atlanteans, the Sirenas, and the interdimensional Pan will be a tantalizing tease of Marvel's upcoming event, King In Black. Knull, the God of the Symbiotes, has arrived to forever shroud the Marvel Universe in his unflinching darkness. And he will appear on the brand-new main cover by artist Carlo Pagulayan (Incredible Hulk) as the rest of King In Black kicks off in December as well.

