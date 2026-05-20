Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, Venom | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, brian bendis, dan slott, frank miller, joe kelly, pepe larraz

Brian Bendis, Frank Miller & Dan Slott Write Amazing Spider-Man #1000

Brian Bendis, Frank Miller and Dan Slott write Amazing Spider-Man #1000 from Marvel Comics in September 2026

Amazing Spider-Man #1000, out in September from Marvel Comics, will be written by Joe Kelly, Noah Hawley, Frank Miller, Dan Slott, J.M. DeMatteis, Brian Michael Bendis and more, and drawn by Pepe Larraz, John Romita Jr., Patrick Gleason, Peach Momoko, Marcos Martin, Stuart Immonen and more…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #36 (LGY #1000)

Written by JOE KELLY, NOAH HAWLEY, FRANK MILLER, DAN SLOTT, J.M. DEMATTEIS & BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS & MORE!

Art by PEPE LARRAZ, JOHN ROMITA JR. PATRICK GLEASON, PEACH MOMOKO, MARCOS MARTIN, STUART IMMONEN & MORE!

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. & PAOLO RIVERA

Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

On Sale 9/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 will be led by an epic story by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz that serves as both a culmination of their work on the title so far AND a pivotal moment that launches into the next phase of their acclaimed run! Then, the giant-size spectacular continues with special anniversary stories by an unprecedented lineup of renowned creators from legendary Spider-Man creators and modern superstars to surprise contributors! The talent includes the likes of John Romita Jr., Frank Miller, Peach Momoko, Stuart Immonen, Brian Michael Bendis, Dan Slott, J.M. DeMatteis, Patrick Gleason, Marcos Martin and, making his Marvel Comics debut, screenwriter Noah Hawley (Alien: Earth, Legion)! Further details will be revealed in the weeks ahead, but today fans can check out John Romita Jr.'s main cover, which unites the iconic Spidey artist with acclaimed artist Paolo Rivera for the first time, along with a variant cover by Pepe Larraz that teases the debut of the new supervillain, RAVAGE!

Spider-Man faces his greatest fear and his most frightening new villain in decades. Who is this Ravage? And how will his history-shattering power force Peter to question his very legacy? It's one of Spider-Man's most personal battles to date, and one that will shape his path for the next 1,000 issues!

"Writing AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 has stirred up a lot of emotions for me, but gratitude is chief among them," Kelly shared. "It's a true honor to have the opportunity to contribute to Spidey's legacy with a huge milestone like this. And special bonus – we get to introduce a new villain?! Amazing. Ravage is layered and complex and mysterious, and I can't wait to unleash him on the readers with this monumental issue!"

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 is the upcoming milestone issue. Marvel has been heavily promoting the issue as a major event, marking it as the first Marvel series to reach 1,000 issues. The countdown officially began in September 2025 with Amazing Spider-Man #11 (the 975th issue overall). Key elements of the lead-up include Lee Bermejo's "Amazing Visions" Variant Covers, a series of 25 hyper-detailed variant covers depicting key moments in Spider-Man's history, starting with his origin and early villains. Joe Kelly's run has involved Peter Parker returning from cosmic adventures, including the Death Spiral Venom crossover, which also revealed Peter Parker had an unknown cousin, a banker cqalled Crane, and heading towards the upcoming Amazing Spider-Man Issue #31, which features a huge, emotional conversation between Peter and Aunt May about a long-hidden family secret. Kelly has described it as "heartbreaking," "honest," and something that "changes everything" for their relationship. A previous child by May and Ben was given up for adoption? Or are they – or just one of them – actually Peter Parker's original parents?

Joe Kelly says that he aims for it to appeal to both long-time fans and new readers, serving as a "shockwave of emotional spectacle" and the start of something new for the series. At Megacon, Joe Kelly said that editor Nick Lowe told him that he really wants something that embraces New York. "We were talking about how there's that excellent moment in Sam Raimi's second movie where New Yorkers help Spider-Man. It's such a beautiful moment, and they're just so into it. And so, we were trying to capture that idea. And literally at dinner that night, we're like, what if there was this spirit of New York and that came to life? And we kind of pitched it the next day. It did not fly. And I was glad it did not fly." So… what did???

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