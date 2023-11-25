Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: att Kindt, jeff lemire, lewis larosa, Save Now

The Ambition Of Matt Kindt & Tomás Giorello's Save Now From Bad Idea

Fully funded in less than two minutes, Matt Kindt and Tomás Giorello's Save Now from Bad Idea Comics is their next big thing.

Article Summary Save Now, a new comic by Matt Kindt & Tomás Giorello, is funded on Kickstarter.

The story features a man who can 'save' and relive parts of his life.

Despite his power, he must relive time in real-time and face an apocalypse.

Includes work from Lewis LaRosa, Jeff Lemire, and others with a twist ending.

Fully funded in less than two minutes, Matt Kindt and Tomás Giorello's Save Now from Bad Idea Comics is their next big thing. Save Now is the comics collaboration between Matt Kindt, Tomás Giorello and Lewis LaRosa that Bad Idea Comics are making available only on Kickstarter, coloured by Diego Rodriguez, lettered by Dave Sharpe. as well as work from Jeff Lemire, Trevor Hairsine and more. It has already had $106,881 pledged against a goal of $10,000 from 481 backers with 29 days to go.

Save Now is the story of a man who can 'save' any point in his life and return to it, reliving his life from that moment forward with the ability to change his actions. But with great power must also come great pain. He is cursed with only being able to travel backwards, never forwards, and is burdened by having to spend his re-lived life in real-time. Travel back 6 days, and he must relive those days in full, all the while aging in real-time… Saver has seen our future and our impending apocalypse. Yet, no matter how many times he goes back and no matter how far back he goes, he can't steer us clear of armageddon. What would you do if you knew the world was going to end but couldn't stop it? What if you could choose to live your life out repeating the best year of your life? Which year would it be? Action-packed, mind-bending, heart-wrenching and life-affirming.

Yes, it is a bit like that episode of Rick & Morty. Most things are these days. But Bad Comics says, "Brace yourself for an ending you'll never see coming, one that defies belief, as the boundaries of possibility are shattered, and time is rewritten with every turn of the page." Here's a preview of the book in question.

